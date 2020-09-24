Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater has made plans to host additional in-person live theater for the remainder of its 2020 season.
- The production of “The Church of Diminishing Marginal Returns,” a comedy by Jay Hauling, originally scheduled for October, will take place from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 22. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus two added 2 p.m. Saturday performances on Nov. 14 and 21. Tickets are $22.
- The production of “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” originally scheduled for December, has been canceled.
- The presentation of “GIT Improv,” originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $20.
Due to the public health crisis, performances will be performed with socially distanced seating and other precautions. Details can be found at www.belltowertheater.net.
Because of the limited capacity, current ticket holders are being given an opportunity to claim seats first. Season ticket holders can make reservations until Sunday, Oct. 4. Single ticket buyers will be able from Monday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 18. On Monday, Oct. 19, remaining seats will be opened to the public.