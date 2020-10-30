The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is expanding its program offerings, according to a press release.
Behind the Scenes Aquarium Tours will begin on Sunday, Nov. 1, and include a 45- to 60-minute tour and animal feeding experience for up to four people.
Tours will be available at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays for $120. Members receive a $20 discount. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office, in addition to general admission or as a standalone experience.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/visit; call 563-557-9545, ext. 213; or email mwersinger@rivermuseum.com.