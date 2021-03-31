When Matchbox Twenty sang, “I just want to make you go away/ But you taste like sugar/ Yeah, you taste like sugar,” they could have been talking about saccharine, sucralose, aspartame and acesulfame potassium — and that would have been a really smart for the health of the quartet. (They’ve struggled to keep their once robust popularity.)
Researchers from the University of Queensland recently tested those four common artificial sweeteners and discovered that they actually contribute to the rise of antibiotic-resistant microbes — very risky stuff — by causing the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes in your intestines.
According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. annually, and over 35,000 people die as a result. But until now, the problem has generally been attributed to the misuse or overuse of antibiotics. This study uncovered another potentially important source of the problem. So read labels on your beverages, candy and baked goods — even whole-wheat bread, granola, Greek yogurt and salad dressings — to stay clear of the fake-sugar troublemakers.
Your reward: You’ll find it is easier to stop indulging in sugary foods if you avoid artificially sweetened ones. Fake sugars try to satisfy your sugar cravings but instead just aggravate ‘em! For satisfying taste treats, go for the pure sweetness of fresh fruit, unadulterated whole grains, and one wonderful ounce daily of 70% cacao dark chocolate.