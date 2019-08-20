If you say it, I might have a rage stroke.
Seriously, just don’t. I know it’s tempting. It’s easy. It seems poetic and insightful, and it might make you feel really, really clever.
But you’re not insightful and you’re not clever. All you’re doing is contributing points to my blood pressure, much to the chagrin of my long-suffering general practitioner.
Trust me, it’s all been said before. Many, many times. And as a native of Dubuque County, I can say emphatically that we’ve had enough.
I love “Field of Dreams” as much as the next guy. Assuming the next guy thinks the movie is just sort of OK.
It’s a true classic, a tale of a man with profound delusions and his many, many enablers. And in our area, where so many people have been personally impacted by the film and its enduring legacy, its importance cannot be overstated.
Plus, it’s eminently quotable, even inspiring my home state’s longtime (unofficial) slogan: “Is this Heaven? No, it’s Iowa.”
So it only seems natural to repurpose those phrases, catchy little earworms that they are, for clever headlines about current events, especially as they relate to the ever-popular movie site in Dyersville.
But, I swear to Christmas, if one more journalist tries to put some sort of a spin on “If you build it, he will come” regarding next year’s MLB game at the field, I will lose what little remains of my Diet Coke-addled mind.
In case you haven’t heard, the movie site’s cornfield will be transformed into a temporary stadium where the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will play a regular-season game in August 2020. It’s legitimately exciting news and could mean great things for our
local communities.
But it’s brought out the absolute worst in journalists, a demographic already prone to wordplay, puns and the stacking of cliches.
Here are a few examples I found from a quick Google search:
- “Is this heaven? No, it’s MLB playing a real game in Iowa” — ESPN headline
- “In 1980, a film studio built a ballfield in an Iowa cornfield. Soon, Major League Baseball will come.” — Washington Post lead
- “If you build it, they will come. At least, that’s what MLB is hoping.” — Yahoo Lifestyle lead
- “They’re building it.” — MLB.com lead
- “The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are really going to ‘go the distance’ in 2020 — so to speak.” — Simplemost.com lead
Now, in the interest of transparency, I will admit that I am not totally innocent in this regard. I started my career in Dyersville before moving to Dubuque, so I honed my craft in the nexus of overused “Field of Dreams” references. One or two movie-related turns of phrase found their way into my stories over the years.
But think of this as your chance to do better, to learn from my mistakes. Yes, next year’s MLB game is a monumental deal, a historic event in Dubuque County. It almost certainly will go down as one of the signature moments in the history of eastern Iowa, narrowly edging out that time a dude got arrested for driving drunk with a zebra and a parrot in his car.
However, we’ve got a whole year’s worth of stories coming our way. Local outlets like the Telegraph Herald — appropriately, of course — will continue to cover every development at the field as we approach the big game. And as Aug. 13, 2020, gets closer, national media will again turn their eyes to our little slice of cinematic history.
So I’m begging you, in the face of skyrocketing pharmaceutical costs, to cut me some slack. Think before you type. Or at least use one of the movie’s less-famous, less-obvious quotes. (“What are you grinning at, you ghost?” “I’m going to beat you with a crowbar until you leave.” Etc.)