SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a series of live and virtual creative events in November.
Artist and spiritual director Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead a three-part series that will include combining lines and words. “On the Threshold of Three Strokes: A Simple Practice for Visual Journaling and Reflection” will take place virtually from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 3, 17 and Dec. 1. Similar to Chinese brush painting, participants will create three strokes to evoke three-line verses. The short, poetic lines will be similar but not limited to the typical 17 Haiku syllables using three lines and a five-seven-five syllabic formula. Art skill is not needed. Participants provide materials. The fee is $75 for the three sessions. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Tim Andrews will lead a tree walk, “Tree Ecology: Conduits to the Creator, “ from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The walk will be an educational and contemplative look into the natural world of Sinsinawa Mound, with attention to the interrelationships between plants, animals, humans and the rest of the creatures that make up this community of life. Participants also will learn how to identify different plants and trees. Andrews is a horticulturalist and educator who nurtures and stewards the natural world. The fee is $20 per person, and the registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 4.
A painting class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting a snowman on wood. All skill levels are welcome. Materials will be provided. The fee is $40. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 5.
“Voices Serving the Holy in All: A Singing Retreat” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Song leader Liz Rog will help participants relax into the voice they were born to sing with as they share simple songs. The fee is $60 per person. The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 8.