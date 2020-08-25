Sometimes, you need to hop in the car, turn up the tunes and take a drive to clear your head, shake things off and soothe your nerves.
Ten years ago, that’s exactly what prompted Indianola, Iowa, native and English undergraduate major Mitch Nicholson to get behind the wheel and go “wherever the road would take him” after his classes had concluded for the day.
“I began to feel the stress and anxiety that comes with college coursework and the social pressures of life on a small campus,” he writes. “My living situation was uncomfortable. The stuffy rooms and lack of air conditioning made sleeping difficult in the outdated dorm facilities in the humid summer months. This would have been bearable had I been succeeding in my academic endeavors. However, I was not. Classes were not going well. Turns out, college is hard; who would have thought?
“I needed an escape.”
But it wasn’t just an escape he got.
Since taking those first stress-relieving drives that found him venturing down secluded country roads — camera in tow — Nicholson, now 31, has populated a Facebook page and an Instagram account with images he has taken of the abandoned structures he has encountered on his travels.
The collection has further manifested into “Abandoned Iowa: Vacant Heartland,” his debut book released this week.
“When I first started doing this, it really wasn’t a project at all,” Nicholson said in a phone interview from his home base in Des Moines. “Sometimes, my purpose was just to get myself lost. To relieve stress, I would just explore roads that took me to places I had never been before. I would find these abandoned structures I thought were cool, so I started bringing my camera along.”
Eventually, he developed more methodical ways to scout his structures, knowing what environmental clues he could watch for to help guide his direction.
Decaying farmsteads, churches, businesses, bridges and remnants of old roads and railroads make up the 96-page book — only a sliver of the locations Nicholson has become aesthetically enamored with, exploring and meticulously researching to uncover the hidden stories behind the structures.
“I had some restrictions with this being my first book, so I really had to narrow down what I wanted to present,” he said. “I decided to focus on things that were distinctly Iowan and captured small towns and communities throughout the state.”
Schools are abundant and an obvious favorite of Nicholson’s in the book.
“Schools are very powerful to capture,” he said. “You get a strong sense of the affection there was for these places and the purpose they served at one time. But now, that’s gone, left to rot and decay. It’s almost like experiencing a ghost or the ghost of the structure in some ways.”
It’s a fitting analogy.
Nicholson pointed to a fascination with television shows that focused on ghost hunting during his middle and high school years.
“It wasn’t really the ghosts as much as it was the creepy places and settings,” he said. “I watched enough of those shows to realize that none of those people were really catching ghosts. But they were going to some cool places.”
In 2010, he registered “Abandoned Iowa” with a blogging service and soon after launched Facebook and Instagram pages that chronicled his adventures with a photo and a written reflection.
People began to take notice, often adding their insights and memories about the locations.
About three years ago, and with more than 20,000 followers, Nicholson decided to discontinue the project.
“I was broke and between jobs,” he said. “I decided I was going to delete the pages and not do it anymore.”
One week later, a book publisher called.
Nicholson said he hopes to write at least one more book, in addition to continuing to add to the “Abandoned Iowa” collection on social media, now back up and running.
“Really, the key to it is going places you haven’t gone,” he said, adding that he hopes to venture to other parts of Iowa (the Dubuque area is one he has yet to explore) and outside of the state as well. “It feels like a rite of passage to go explore other places.”
“Abandoned Iowa: Vacant Heartland” is available for $23.99.