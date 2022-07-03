What's it worth on eBay? Michigan buyer doesn't snooze on this clock

How many times do you snooze yours? Alarm clocks are a necessity in our lives to bring us from a comforting and restorative sleep to meet the challenges of a new day or night, depending on what shift you might be working.
Some of us have what is called an “internal alarm clock,” which is our body waking us at a regular time every day. Mine seems to be set at 5:30 a.m., which is when I start most of my days.
Others need a bit more motivation to get up and get going. Many of us use our cellphones to signal the start of a new day. Through the years, alarm clocks have come in many shapes and sizes. I know some people who needed more that one in their bedrooms to wake them, in time to get to work.
This clock recently was brought to us to sell, and it had an extra bit of sound to break the owner from a deep sleep. The clock was built by a German clock maker in the 1890s and was a key wind clock.
It has a brass megaphone attachment that, when struck, produced a sound much louder than a normal bell found on similar clocks of the period. With this added feature I am sure it would wake even the most sound of sleepers.
Offered on eBay, we found a collector willing to pay just more than $100 to have it delivered to its home in Michigan.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
