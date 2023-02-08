Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 20, is open about her autism. Actor Anthony Hopkins, 85, disclosed his diagnosis in 2017, and former New York assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, 39, the first known autistic woman elected to a state legislature, was diagnosed at the age of 22.

According to a new meta-study in JAMA Network, autism spectrum disorder affects around 2.3% of Americans — more men than women — and presents with a range of abilities and disabilities.

