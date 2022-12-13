Super-salesman Og Mandino, author of “The Greatest Salesman in the World,” once noted, “I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” There is beauty in a dark night for sure and, as it turns out, there is also health.
A study of 100,000 adults published in Diabetologia found that folks who sleep in rooms that are greatly illuminated by outside light pollution are about 28% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those who sleep in true darkness.
What’s light got to do with it? The researchers found that nighttime artificial light exposure is linked with higher HbA1c and fasting glucose levels as well as reductions in beta cell function — all precursors to developing diabetes. That may be because nighttime light disrupts both melatonin production and your circadian rhythm — and that can lead to metabolic changes as well as changes in everything from body temperature to food intake.
If you’re an American, you’re at risk. A study in Science Advances found that 99% of Americans and Europeans live under light-polluted skies. The smart move is to get light-blocking shades and curtains. If light seeps in around the edges, as it does in urban areas, try wearing an eye mask. Also, disable or cover lights on digital clocks and other in-room electronics, place your phone face down, and, for light when you need it, install touch or motion sensitive red wavelength lights at beside and in hallways.
