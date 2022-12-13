Super-salesman Og Mandino, author of “The Greatest Salesman in the World,” once noted, “I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” There is beauty in a dark night for sure and, as it turns out, there is also health.

A study of 100,000 adults published in Diabetologia found that folks who sleep in rooms that are greatly illuminated by outside light pollution are about 28% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those who sleep in true darkness.

