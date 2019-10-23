Loras College’s wind ensemble will present a free fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Hoffmann Hall, St. Joseph Auditorium.
The performance aims to capture the history of music, with selections from the Baroque period, featuring works by Bach and Vivaldi. The Vivaldi Concerto for two Trumpets will feature John and Mary Kate Pohland on piccolo trumpets.
The concert will continue with Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro” from the Classical period, with Luke Tyler joining the ensemble in the Rondo from Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
The ensemble also will perform three pieces from the Romantic era, including “March to the Scaffold,” from “Symphonie Fantastique,” by Berlioz; Gabriel Fauré’s “Pie Jesu,” featuring senior vocalist Jenna Roskopf; and Tschaikovsky’s “Marche Militaire.”
The concert will conclude with movements from Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.”