There are more than 8 billion people in the world, and each one passes gas about 13 to 21 times per day, mostly odor-free, containing nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and methane — and sometimes smelly hydrogen sulfide. That’s one form of natural gas.

The other is the natural gas that might power your stove, furnace or water heater. According to a study from Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, if it leaks out, it delivers varying levels of chemicals that are toxic, linked to cancer and can help form ozone and particulate matter. The researchers found 21 federally designated hazardous air pollutants in the 296 samples they took from folks’ homes in the Boston area.

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

