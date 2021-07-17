Art therapy is just what it says. It entails using art, guided by a trained and certified facilitator, to work out psychological and spiritual struggles.
For me, it’s been a godsend.
Cancer and chronic heart disease don’t just devastate the body. They can, and do, scar the soul.
So, while doctors, nurses and practitioners representing a wide range of specialties work to repair my body, a nice woman named Molly introduces me, and a small group of other cancer survivors who meet via interactive video, to new toys, tools and techniques of visual art.
For the most recent session, my tools included black drawing paper, metallic markers, a compass and a straightedge.
The technique: Mandala, a geometric art form used principally by practitioners of Eastern religions, such as Hinduism and Buddhism, to evoke balance, symmetry and mindfulness.
The topic: Light from darkness.
As we created our art — each participant choosing her media and imagery — Molly invited us to reflect on the gifts we might have received from the dark episodes in our lives.
From the outset, I struggled with the premise.
My lymphoma, my breast cancer, my heart disease, my non-functioning thyroid, my bone-on-bone knee crippling — none of these afflictions are, in and of themselves, gifts.
I don’t believe for a millisecond that God, whom I profess to love and who I believe loves me, gave me these afflictions, just so I could sift through the pain and terror in search of some deeply hidden treasure. That mindset connotes God as a gaslighter — someone who enjoys manipulating people with spiritual torture and self-doubt.
Rather, I see the afflictions themselves as simply the consequences of inhabiting a body with built-in obsolescence.
As I added metallic blue and silver lines to my drawing, I suggested that, in order to discern light out of darkness, it’s vital to first name the darkness, acknowledge it and maybe curse it.
As I used my red marker to draw an angry gash — similar to the not-yet-healed gash under my right arm, evidence of my recent surgery to remove 17 lymph nodes — I spoke a truth.
I have, indeed, discerned light from darkness. There truly are gifts hidden in the hideousness. The joy of making art. A renewed relationship with my church congregation, including an interim pastor who’s an outstanding Bible study leader. Fresh awareness of how blessed I am to be married to a devoted and dutiful spouse. A pleasant and comforting home. A faithful feline. A sorority of women who have survived breast cancer and who walk alongside me in my journey.
Having said that, I must also say this: If I had been given a choice, I would have passed up the experiences of being sick and crippled, even if I knew in advance the gifts I would receive through these afflictions.
But I didn’t have that choice.
I do, however, have the gifts and the Giver.
Which leads me to another art therapy project, my gratitude jar.
It’s painted in colors symbolizing my multiple diseases — red for heart disease, lime green for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, pink for breast cancer.
The colors are surprisingly harmonious and festive.
And the jar, like its maker, is full to overflowing with thanksgiving.