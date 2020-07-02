SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Amid continued cancellations impacting a slew of summer entertainment offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on for a select few.
One of those events, Shullsburg’s 17th annual Music in the Park, a free five-night concert series, will get underway from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. The series will continue Thursdays, July 16, 23, 30 and Aug. 6. All will take place at Badger Park.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase beginning at 6 each night, with different vendor options offered each concert. Attendees also are encouraged to bring lawn chair or blankets.
Organizers said they are looking forward to being able to gather for the event, albeit a few pandemic precautions.
“While traditionally the events are held rain or shine with having a covered pavilion as a rain option, due to this year’s COVID and social distancing concerns, the events will be held weather permitting only,” said organizer Barbara Schubert. “Free nightly drawings are also part of the concert’s agenda this year, as well as an extended half-hour of concert music.”
Schedule
July 9: The Wundos. Joining the concert lineup for the 10th year, the local band performs rock favorites, as well as county, bluegrass and pop. Food and beverages will be provided by the Shullsburg Community Corporation as part of its annual fundraiser.
July 16: The Kingfish Band. Based out of Chicago and Milwaukee, the band plays a variety of rock covers. Food and beverages will be provided by Water Street Place.
July 23: The Ghosts in the Room Band. The band from Belleville performs a mix of Americana music. Food and beverages will be provided by the Russell Law Offices, which is sponsoring its annual hog roast. Proceeds will benefit the Shullsburg girls basketball team.
July 30: The Gary McAdams Band. Based in southern Wisconsin, the group plays everything from country to blues, R&B, rock, jazz, gospel and more, performing across the U.S. and the Caribbean and sharing the stage with Alan Jackson, Dwight Yoakam, LeAnn Rimes and Huey Lewis. Food and beverages will be provided by the Gleason Cattle Company.
Aug. 6: Denny Diamond. The Neil Diamond tribute artist hails from the Chicago music scene. Since hitting the road in 1999, he has become a highly sought-after act, performing nationwide. Food and beverages will be provided by the Shullsburg Lions Club as their annual fundraiser.