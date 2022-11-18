If your birthday is today: Be realistic about what you can achieve this year. Don't let life pass you by without having a little fun. Include pastimes that stimulate your mind and promote a healthy lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do what others expect of you and keep the peace. Connect with someone you haven't seen in a long time. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Plan to have fun with friends and entertain on your turf. A partnership needs attention if you want help with your goals. Keep everyone updated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Check out an investment that interests you. A change at home will give you a reason to plan something special.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep money matters to yourself. Do your homework, but trust in yourself, not in someone eager to take advantage of you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Figure out what works best for you. You are better off following your instincts and sticking to what you know is a sure thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look at what everyone around you is doing, and it will spark ideas. A partnership or an adventure will improve your life. Make laughter a priority. Don't be afraid to share expenses.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You've got what it takes to excel, so take the initiative and concentrate on getting things done. A rival may prove difficult.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pace yourself. Don't take on tasks that don't belong to you or expect someone to come through for you just because you ask.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take everything you know and do well and put it to work for you. Bring loved ones together for a fun time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't hold yourself back because you don't know what others plan to do next. Follow the path that leads to peace of mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you jump to conclusions, you will make a mistake. Be a good listener, and you'll discover what really took place and how it might benefit you as well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reach out to a friend, relative or someone you consider an expert. Talks will lead to new beginnings and a change of scenery. Personal improvements will help build your confidence.
