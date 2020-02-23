“The Simpsons,” 7 p.m. on Fox
In a new episode called “Frinkcoin,” when Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) is assigned to write an essay on “The Most Interesting Person I Know,” Homer and Marge (voice of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner) compete to be her subject. Instead, Lisa decides to write about Professor Frink (voice of Hank Azaria), who coincidentally is developing a new cryptocurrency that turns into a wild success.
“Naked and Afraid,” 7 p.m. on Discovery
Two pairs of siblings put their family ties to the ultimate test as this groundbreaking survival series opens a new season, one that features two twin sisters and a pair of brothers undertaking a unique four-person, 21-day challenge.
“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” 7 p.m. on TLC
The most diverse collection of couples yet — including a same-sex female pairing from Australia and Yonkers, N.Y. — is in the mix as this docuseries returns for season four.
“The Walking Dead,” 8 p.m. on AMC
Fans will discover the fate of the Alexandria and Hilltop heroes who fell into a trap sprung by Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) in the season 10 midseason cliffhanger as this series returns with new episodes, starting with “Squeeze.”
“The Rookie,” 9 p.m.
on ABC
In the new episode, “Day of Death,” officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the rest of the team desperately search to rescue officer Chen (Melissa O’Neil) after she is kidnapped, but first, they must get Rosalind’s (Annie Wersching) assistance.
“NCIS: New Orleans,” 9 p.m. on CBS
Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team pursue a mysterious female assassin who was behind multiple murders in Rome, London and Athens in the new episode, “Waiting for Monroe.”
“Better Call Saul,” 9:05 p.m. on AMC
Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) embraces his destiny by choosing to start working under the name Saul Goodman as this critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” spinoff opens season five. It’s a decision that will wind up having profound repercussions.