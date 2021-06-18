If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what's important to you. Stay away from uncertain or confusing situations. Focus on using your skills and attributes to excel. Revenge will stand between you and your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Persuasive tactics may work initially, but they will eventually affect your reputation if you don't deliver. Protect your integrity by making a point to stick to the truth. Do the best job possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put your energy where it will do some good. Concentrate on home improvement projects that will encourage you to be more aggressive when earning a living and handling your financial future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Share your plans with someone special. The interest you receive will increase your enthusiasm and help you complete what you set out to do. Make a commitment that complements your long-term goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tidy up loose ends and make changes that will give you the freedom to do things that bring you joy. An open mind will lead to prospects far beyond your initial plans. Put your energy where it counts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think, research and turn your plans into a reality. A passionate approach will lead to new beginnings and a stable future. Trust the facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make the most of what you've got. Expand your plans to include fixing up your space to accommodate your goals. Creating a place of learning and enlightenment will help you as well as others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take one step at a time. Don't rush into something based on vague advice. Do your due diligence and sort through the pros and cons.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll gravitate toward change and adventure. Someone or something unique will spark your imagination and encourage you to engage in a lifestyle that will be volatile before it stabilizes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You are heading in the right direction. Follow your heart, and you'll discover your true calling. Weather the storm; the calm that follows will lead to the happiness you desire.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Expand your interests, take on a new hobby and engage in pastimes that build strength and courage. Put more energy into building and maintaining meaningful relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Clear up any uncertainty you face quickly and intelligently. Ask questions, summarize what's required to reach your objective and finish what you start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Tie up loose ends and enjoy the finer things in life. Plan to spend time doing something you enjoy with a loved one. A change will be revitalizing and inspirational.
