She was a painter, known for her depictions of enlarged flowers, New York City skyscrapers and New Mexico landscapes that helped lead the way to American modernism in art.
He was a photographer who, in his 50-year career, would be credited for establishing the craft behind the lens
as a legitimate art form.
More than anything, she wanted to be taken seriously as an artist.
He reveled in being the life of the party, rubbing elbows with a potpourri of celebrated modern artists and championing their work through showings at his famed 291 gallery in New York.
When Georgia O’Keeffe was invited by Alfred Stieglitz to exhibit her work at his gallery, she was more than 20 years his junior. Stieglitz — who was married at the time — was so taken with O’Keeffe and her creations that he asked her to pose for him. What resulted was a love affair for the ages and a prolific period for Stieglitz. He shot and amassed a collection of more than 300 nude photographs of
O’Keeffe from 1918 to 1925.
She was his muse, his mistress and eventually his wife. But the union was a complicated one, warped with the passion and pain of affairs and depression. Yet, it endured from the time the couple married in 1924 until Stieglitz’s death in 1946.
“It was a very difficult relationship, but it was a very loving relationship,” said Dubuque actress and theatrical director Lenore Howard. “They had a warm, deep respect for one another. Throughout everything, that was never diminished.”
The couple will be the focus of the Dubuque Museum of Art’s annual Famous Dead Artists program. Performances are planned at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the museum. While free to attend, reservations will be required, due to its popularity.
The event will bring the Famous Dead Artists series to nearly 30 performances since launching in 2007, in which an assortment of legendary artists representing a variety of mediums are brought to life through portrayals by local actors.
Taking a nod from “Inside the Actors Studio,” with a moderator interviewing subjects, Famous Dead Artists was the brainchild of Edwin Ritts, former executive director of the museum who retired in 2010. He and his wife, Susie, have continued to support the effort.
“The Famous Dead Artists series is a program I created at the museum to provide an audience with a bit of background about American visual artists they may have heard of, and perhaps recognize a piece by, an insight as to their lives, hopes and dreams,” Edwin said. “(Margaret Buhr) wrote scripts for the actors we selected within the local community, and I did the scripted interview on the date of the presentation. We really had a great time of it and were so pleased to have really good attendance at each event.”
For the inaugural performance, Howard portrayed O’Keeffe, whom she’ll fittingly revisit for the upcoming program.
“I couldn’t find my original script, and I had finally cleaned out a lot of that information, so I had to re-look up a lot,” Howard said, of preparing for O’Keeffe a second time around. “Of course today, a lot of that information is much easier to find. There aren’t just photos, but recordings and videos. There is a lot more information readily available.”
The program also will be the first that will highlight a couple from the art world. Playing Stieglitz will be Howard’s husband and fellow actor and theatrical director Doug Donald.
Like O’Keeffe and Stieglitz, the Dubuque couple are creators in their own right, as well as frequent collaborates. Howard and Donald, who in 2018 retired from his post as director of theater at Loras College after 18 years, co-founded Fly-By-Night Productions in 1982. The two also have appeared in previous Famous Dead Artists events, in addition to helping facilitate area actors.
According to Margaret Buhr, director of education for the museum and author of the Famous Dead Artists scripts, the Dubuque-based theatrical troupe has been instrumental in the success of Famous Dead Artists.
“When the idea was first brought about, we made a call over to Fly-By-Night to see if they would help in lining up actors for the project,” Buhr said. “It has been a great partnership. And as soon as Doug retired, we thought that maybe it was the right time to invite Lenore back and present a couple.”
Preparing alongside Kevin Firnstahl, who acts as the moderator, Howard and Donald have been researching and rehearsing for their respective roles since early last summer.
“She was a very capable woman, who wanted to be her own person,” Howard said of O’Keeffe. “She very much wanted her work to be what spoke for her. And Stieglitz, who was very outgoing and liked to be at the center of things, opened her world.”
Likewise, Stieglitz is an artist worth knowing more about, Donald said.
“He’s not often talked about as much in American art,” he said. “Not only did he do great things for the art of photography, but he brought modern art to the forefront.”
A boon to the museum from an art standpoint, the effort has offered a unique opportunity for area actors to dig into the details of a historic figure, honing everything from their vocal inflection to their movements and mannerisms, as well as the deeper question as to what inspired them in their purpose to create.
“It’s a different kind of preparation than what you’d do for a play,” Howard said. “This kind of interpretation is a really nice challenge for an actor. People who come to these can leave with the feeling that they’ve actually seen these artists. They can learn something further than their work and about their lives. They can get a deeper understanding and appreciation. The theatrical aspect offers a living history.”
The program continues to evolve, with more in-depth scripts and looking ahead to incorporating Renaissance artists such as Rembrandt in the future.
It also has branched out to include a Junior Dead Artists component, featuring graphic artist and sculptor Elizabeth Catlett and writer and illustrator Beatrix Potter.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished with the Famous Dead Artists program,” Buhr said. “It has been a privilege working with some of the community’s finest actors, and it has been gratifying to watch the audience support grow. Without sponsors who believe in the program, without the actors to interpret the script, and without the audience to invest their time and emotions into the program, it would merely have remained a good idea.”