If your birthday is today: Replace the people, jobs and situations wearing you down. Put a smile on your face and promise to put yourself first. Stick to what matters most.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Altering how you earn or handle money will determine how well you do. Curb impulsive spending.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Socializing will encourage you to make travel plans that lead to personal or professional opportunities. Romance and a lifestyle change are heading your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll have trouble deciding who is trustworthy. Refuse to let your emotions run the show. With creative input, you can come up with ideas that offer hope for a better future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Go the extra mile to help others. Don't trust pushy individuals trying to persuade you to do something impulsive or questionable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider what you can do to improve your life. Don't hold back; share information and clarify what's important to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Charm your way into groups or situations that you feel you can help and that can help you as well. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Welcome change and take advantage of an opportunity to increase your financial stability. Don't let an unusual proposal confuse you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You may think you are on the right path, but a tempting opportunity will make you question your direction. See what develops.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Expect interference, but don't give up. Look for ways to present and promote what you want to do, and you'll win acceptance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Leave nothing to chance. Question anyone who is trying to interfere in your life. Stick close to home and keep an eye on your spending. Nurture meaningful relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Eliminate the mystery surrounding a situation, then you'll know how to proceed. Spend less time trying to impress people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Tie up loose ends before you agree to change for someone else's benefit. Rethink how you want your life and relationships to unfold.
March 4
