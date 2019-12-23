“Holiday Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. on FOOD
Host Jesse Palmer brings down the curtain on Season 6 of his kitchen competition with “Christmas Day Delights,” which finds the three remaining bakers tasked with making a Christmas morning brunch that incorporates the seasonal flavors of gingerbread, cinnamon and eggnog. Then, in the final round, the bakers must make plaid cakes — and that’s plaid on both the inside and the outside. After Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale evaluate their efforts, one baker is declared the Holiday Baking Champion and earns a $25,000 prize.
“Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Concert,” 8 p.m. on HALL
Stars from “Hallmark Countdown to Christmas” original movies pull double holiday duty for the network as they present a family gathering of colleagues, including seasonal music and childhood traditions. Scheduled to appear are such familiar performers as Lacey Chabert, Jen Lilley, Nikki DeLoach, Larissa Wohl, Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Jack Wagner, among others.
“His Dark Materials,” 8 p.m. on HBO
As the sinister forces of the Magisterium close in, Lyra (Dafne Keen) discovers more about Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) rebellion, but she realizes that the only way she can help him will carry a devastating personal cost, as Season 1 of this dazzling adaptation of Philip Pullman’s epic literary fantasy draws to a close in “Betrayal.” Ruth Wilson, Will Keen, Ariyon Bakare and Amir Wilson also star, with Helen McCrory heard as one of the daemon voices. HBO has picked up the series for a second season.