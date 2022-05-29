Have you ever spent time speaking with friends, acquaintances or strangers, and you heard a comment that made you upset? Of course, you have. You’re a human being.
Your feelings got hurt and you were angry. You decided to stay quiet about it, but it kept nagging at you. What they said just wasn’t right. The next day, you called one of your friends to discuss how offended you were. You told them the entire story, and they got offended, too.
There is no doubt that people say rude, insulting, derogatory, bigoted and discriminatory things. It can be jarring and revolting. It might be best to ask them to stop, or you should walk away when someone behaves like this; but do you have to lose your inner peace? Are you obligated to become angry?
As human beings, we possess a quality called self-control. We can control how we feel. We do not have control about what others say and do.
I’m not saying that we should allow ourselves to accept the unacceptable. I’m saying that when we find ourselves feeling offended, we should ask the question, “Are they offending me, or am I allowing myself to become offended?”
I have become offended through the years, probably more than most people. I noticed that it wasn’t what they said or did that offended me — it was my expectation of how they should behave. I expected people to be a certain way, and when they didn’t fit that expectation, I allowed myself to become upset.
I was filming a movie, and everyone was laughing and having a good time in between takes. I stepped away to charge my phone. When I came back, one of the actors was screaming and yelling. He was offended about a comment somebody made. He ran off set, and filming became seriously delayed. The producer sent several people to try and calm him down.
The actor came back, and we finished shooting for the day. I figured everything had calmed down, but it happened several more times with the same actor during the next couple of months.
He seemed to be more interested in being offended and controlling everything everyone said than simply focusing on being a good actor. When all was said and done, nothing positive was accomplished. There was a lot of gossip behind the scenes, and people were instructed to be careful around him. The people whom the actor found offensive didn’t change; they just began walking on eggshells whenever they were nearby.
Have you ever heard the phrase, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me?” If that old saying can be trusted, it leads me to believe that being offended is a choice. It’s a choice to allow your inner peace to be taken from you and take on the victim mentality.
Is it better to blame others for offending you? Or is it better to not allow yourself to be offended?
Taking offense is one way of living in the past. It’s impossible to grow; it’s impossible to be free if we are constantly offended. It’s impossible to succeed and accomplish your dreams when we waste our time blaming other people for how we feel. It’s holding you back.
We all know that there are people who will never share our views and accept our opinions. Therefore if you live your life constantly offended, it’s your choice to do so.
While it might be challenging, it is possible to be free from insult even around the most insulting of people. If you want to be free from being offended by offensive people, it doesn’t require you to accept their behavior. It only requires you to understand that everyone is at different stages of growth, and although we all hope they will change.
Keep a smile on your face, don’t let someone’s words distract you from what you’re supposed to be doing. If you can do this, you’ll be one step closer to living the life you truly want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.