Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will take place online from Thursday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 12, at QuiltShow.com.
Educational sessions led by expert quilters will present the latest in creations and techniques.
The show’s main attraction is the 10-category quilt contest exhibit, showcasing the talents of quilters from across the country. Featured quilts will range from traditional sizes and shapes to work by young quilters and pictorial quilts. Virtual attendees will be treated to an interactive, 3D quilt gallery.
The show also will include shopping opportunities from vendors and a community service project, Quilt to Give, in which attendees donate materials and skills to create bed-size quilts for those in need.
Participants can be part of the premiere of the documentary, “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace,” coming to PBS Wisconsin later this year.
Free registration is open for the event.
Visit QuiltShow.com for details, to register and see the event schedule.