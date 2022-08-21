Dan Wild had his doubts when he took the stage of the Alliant Amphitheatre with approximately 100 other musicians for the first time this summer.
Prior to the performance, he had attended the band’s two practices, each two hours long. To Wild, only having two practices for a band of more than 100 players, with material that was surprisingly advanced, was a road to potential disaster.
But, on the night of the performance, when he raised his trumpet along with the other musicians, and the conductor gave the signal, what he heard shocked him.
“To get that many people together after two practices and be able to play a concert and do it well is kind of amazing,” Wild said. “We might make some mistakes here and there, but we sound really good.”
Wild is one of the many new musicians to join the Tri-State Wind Symphony this summer, which played its last performance on July 30.
While the group has played in Dubuque since the mid-1990s, it was this year that the symphony, which had seen declining membership for the past decade, managed to reinvent itself and boost membership from 25 musicians to 115.
“We’ve gone through a bit of an evolution,” said Susan Hinrichsen, president of the wind symphony’s board of directors. “We were continuing to lose players and audience members, but we have really been able to turn that around.”
The Tri-State Wind Symphony was founded in 1995 by local orchestra conductor Brian Hughes, who died earlier this summer. Since its inception, the band had been composed of amateur musicians performing brass and woodwind music.
Hinrichsen described the wind symphony as Dubuque’s community band.
“We are a band that is made up of community members that plays for the community,” Hinrichsen said. “Our music re-affirms American music, and we try to play music that everyone can enjoy.”
Currently, the symphony plays five concerts throughout the summer, though Hinrichsen said they are adding another performance next year. Prior to each performance, two practices are held to learn the music, but mastering the songs is put on each player to do at home.
Hinrichsen said the symphony is made up of musicians forming a wide range of ages and backgrounds, from high school students looking to hone their skills in the summer to retirees looking for a pastime.
David Overby has played his baritone saxophone in a number of bands, including the local brass band, Americana Band. He joined the wind symphony in the late 1990s and holds it as one of his favorite groups to play in.
“I’ve always enjoyed it,” Overby said. “It’s well organized and it’s a variety of stuff that we play.”
Hinrichsen has used the wind symphony as a way to rediscover her love for the trombone. She devotedly played the instrument in high school and college, but, after graduating, didn’t pick it up again for 38 years. One day, when asked to play by her friend, she begrudgingly took our her old trombone thinking she wouldn’t remember a note. To her surprise, the instrument still came naturally to her.
“It just changed everything,” Hinrichsen said. “A group like the wind symphony has allowed me to keep playing in a big band.”
Throughout the years, the wind symphony has committed itself to providing free live music performances to the community. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the band continued to play for the public.
“We were the only band in Dubuque that kept playing,” Hinrichsen said. “We reduced the size of the band and found a way to keep playing.”
While members like Hinrichsen and Overby have been devoted to the wind symphony for years, the group did experience declining membership throughout the 2000s and the 2010s.
Hinrichsen largely attributed the decline to the band being unable to adapt or change for years.
With the passing of Hughes this year, the Tri-State Wind Symphony came under new leadership, and the board of directors moved to change numerous aspects of the band.
Four new directors were hired, the band’s regular venue at Eagle Point Park was moved to the Alliant Amphitheatre, and the music played was changed.
Additionally, Hinrichsen said extra effort was made by the band to reach out to the community, both to attract new players and new audience members.
“This is the first year that we have implemented all of these new strategies,” Hinrichsen said. “Obviously it has worked. We have tripled the size of our audience.”
With the group’s most recent success, Henrichsen said she hopes to continue to grow the Tri-State Wind Symphony’s prestige. She hopes to continue to evolve the kinds of music the symphony plays and organize a “Friends of the Tri-State Wind Symphony” group to assist with fundraising efforts.
By continuing to grow the band, Hinrichsen said she in turn believes the wind symphony will deliver the gift of music to even more members of the community.
“I believe in music education,” Hinrichsen said. “That is what the wind symphony provides to both the players and the audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.