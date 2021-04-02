Why did the mushroom go to the party? Because he’s a fungi! But there’s so much more to a mushroom than a good time! A new study in Food & Nutrition Research uncovered the amazing nutritional bounty the happy ‘shroom can add to your diet.
About five medium white button mushrooms or 3 ounces (84 grams) of cremini or portabellas increase the average American’s daily potassium intake by 8% to 12%, selenium by 11% to 23%, riboflavin/B2 by 12% to 18% and niacin by 11% to 26%. Vitamin D in mushrooms exposed to UV light — most are — provides 200 IUs of the vitamin per serving, upping most folks’ daily dose by a whopping 67% to 90%. But mushrooms add virtually no calories, carbs, fat or sodium on their own.
This research adds to the earlier findings in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey that showed that eating 3 ounces also increases the average American’s daily intake of fiber by 5% to 6%; copper intake by 24% to 32% and zinc by 5% to 6%.
If you are looking for great ways to add mushrooms to your diet, try these: slice them into salads or add to soups, sauteed veggies, and fish or skinless chicken dishes. You can even make them a meal in themselves. Check out the recipes for Mushroom MLT and Farro-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms in Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.” Bonus: Go to health.clevelandclinic.org and search for mushroom coffee!