With five songs cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — including the No. 1 hits “Good Vibes” in 2019 and “Done” in 2020 and the Top 5 songs “Drunk Girl,” “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink” — Chris Janson has made a mark in country music.
Additionally, he’s churned out hits for a roster of other artists for whom he has penned tunes.
We caught up with him ahead of his Thursday, Feb. 10, show at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center.
Question: You’ve been hailed as one of the six greatest live performers in country music and are well known for your energetic stage presence and showmanship. For fans who have not yet had this experience, what are they in store for during your stop in Dubuque?
Answer: Thank you. My live show is different every night. I definitely feed off of the crowd. People are there to have a good time, and I try to give them that. I play piano, harmonica, guitar and drums most nights. Fans will hear a wide range of songs, from heartfelt ballads to rocking country — and, of course, the hits. “Buy Me A Boat,” “Good Vibes,” “Done” and a bunch more. The show is for all ages and all types of music lovers.
Question: Your rise and acclaim in country music has enjoyed what appears as a whirlwind success story. But what initially piqued your interest in music, and how did your early years in Nashville immediately after high school impact where you are now in your career?
Answer: Thank you. It has certainly been a whirlwind. What piqued my interest immediately was a red Stratocaster Squire guitar, a Georgia Satellites cassette and a Guns N’ Roses cassette. That’s what got me going. I just wanted to be a rock and roll country singer ever since. Growing up I played in all kind of bands, and I did every gig I could play since I could play — whether it be on the back of a pickup truck tailgate or on a hay wagon in a field or an Elks Lodge or an Eagles Club or an AMVETS or a Knights of Columbus hall — anywhere I could play, I was playing there. I came from the barroom, so I came from playing covers and playing for tips and learning just about everything under the sun. I took that into my profession. When I got to Nashville, I was kind of like, “Ready, set, let’s go.” I got a gig pretty immediately, thankfully, and it was off to the races.
Question: In addition to recording your music, you’ve also penned several notable hits for fellow country artists. Was songwriting always as much a passion for you as performing? What do you enjoy about the process of writing and collaborating with other artists?
Answer: It was in total reverse. I’ve been playing music since I was a kid, and that’s all I’ve ever known. I started off as a cover singer, so just playing everybody else’s music. I never really started writing songs seriously until a few years after I got to Nashville. Music was second-nature, songwriting was not — until I started really doing it. It’s something I really had to learn and hone, and I take great pride in doing it. I’ve had some awesome success with both my own songs and songs that I’ve written that have been covered by other artists, like Tim McGraw and Locash.
Question: Your newest single, “All In,” the title track to your forthcoming studio album due out this spring, recently was released. What was the inspiration behind the song, and what else can fans anticipate from the album?
Answer: My wife Kelly was the inspiration behind the song. It’s an autobiographical snapshot of the beginning of our relationship. There will be something for everyone on the album – a lot of songs about love, family and country life. I’m really excited to share a couple of awesome collaborations.
Question: You’ve been very open about your devotion to your wife, Kelly, and your family. How important are those aspects to your career, and how do you balance that part of your personal life with your busy professional life?
Answer: Kelly is my manager, best friend and wife. She’s the one who originally helped get “Buy Me A Boat” out to the world — which became my biggest song to date. My kids go with us everywhere. My youngest Jesse even hops on stage some nights. Music is a big part of our family. It’s easy to balance because we made it a priority to all be together as much as possible.
Question: What do you enjoy about the opportunity to get back out in front of fans and being on the road? What are you looking forward to the most about this upcoming tour?
Answer: I was absolutely born to perform. I love every part of it, from the music itself to the crowds. I can’t wait to get back on the road.
Question: Are there any other upcoming projects you can share with fans?
Answer: We have a lot of songs and music videos coming out over the next few months leading up to the album release. Check ’em out.