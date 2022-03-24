Event: ”Sleeping Beauty”
Performers: Heartland Ballet, a division of Dubuque City Youth Ballet.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 2 and 9; 2 p.m. Sundays, April 3 and 10.
Site: Grand Opera House,
135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for those 18 and younger. Livestream will be available for $15 for single household access or $25 for multiple household access. Tickets are available at the Grand Opera House box office, by calling 563-588-1305 or by visiting www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional fees could apply when purchasing tickets online. Group pricing is available 12 or more.
Livestream: To purchase livestream access with On Demand video, which will be available
for 24 hours following the
performance, visit www.
Synopsis
King Florestan and his Queen have invited all the fairies to be present at the christening of their daughter, Princess Aurora. The wicked fairy Carabosse has not been invited. But she arrives anyway with her dragons.
Carabosse’s christening gift to Aurora is a curse: On her 16th birthday, she will prick her finger on the needle of a spinning wheel and die. Fortunately, the Lilac Fairy manages to avert disaster by declaring that Aurora shall not die, but only fall into a deep sleep for 100 years, when she will be awakened by the kiss of a prince.
As was foretold, Princess Aurora is pricked by a golden spindle on her 16th birthday and falls asleep. The Lilac Fairy arrives and puts the royal court under a magic spell.
Then 100 years later, a prince walking in the forest is led to the sleeping princess by the Lilac Fairy. He enters the palace and awakens Aurora with a kiss. A wedding feast follows, and the Lilac Fairy arrives to bless the marriage.
Tidbits
- The Heartland Ballet cast has 45 dancers, including some adult dancers and actors from the community.
- Based on Charles Perrault’s 1697 tale, “The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood,” Russian composer Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky and French choreographer Marius Patipa premiered the ballet in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1890.
- The ballet didn’t make its American debut until 1937, when it was performed by the Philadelphia Ballet almost 50 years after the Russian premiere.
- The production includes some surprises inspired by French storytellers Charles Perrault and Madame d’Aulnoy, a writer and baroness who coined the term “fairy tale.”
Quotable, from choreographer
Megan MacLeod
- “Sleeping Beauty is near to my heart. It was the first ballet I participated in as a child, and I’ve been able to dance in it many times since then.”
- “It has everything you’d expect when you come to a ballet — sparkling fairies in tutus, glorious costumes and wonderful music. And everything that you’d expect from a fairy tale: Curses, dragons, spooky woods, friendly animal sidekicks and a big, colorful happy ending.”
- “’Sleeping Beauty’ has a very beautiful pas de deux at the end to celebrate Aurora’s wedding, but it also has a surprising twist earlier on. At Aurora’s 16th birthday celebration, she is presented with four suitors for marriage, and she dances with all four at the same time. It’s called the Rose Adagio, and it’s an exciting moment that audiences can look forward to when they come to see the ballet.”
- “One thing that is often a surprise to audiences is the presence of other fairy tale characters. I think everyone will have fun spotting and identifying these characters.”
- “This ballet has it all: Romance, comedy, drama, magic and a huge wedding celebration at the end. Every scene has something delightful or unexpected. It really is a magical fairy tale.”