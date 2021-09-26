As the summer heat abates, breweries across the tri-states have amber German brews and fall-themed seasonal offerings on tap.
Many breweries began offering marzen and festbier-style lagers this month in celebration of Oktoberfest. Other German-inspired offerings include kellerbiers and schwarzbiers.
Oktoberfest is an annual celebration held each year in Munich, Germany, that has inspired similar events in the tri-states, like Blocktoberfest and Dubuque Oktoberfest.
Some breweries also will have seasonal beers, inspired by nut, pumpkin and tart fall flavors.
Backpocket Brewing, Dubuque Taproom, 333 E. 10th St.
Hawktoberfest has returned to Backpocket Dubuque Taproom.
The amber marzen lager, named in reference to Oktoberfest and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, is served in steins for Hawkeye games, as well as in cans and on tap.
It is made with perle and hallertau mittelfruh hops and Munich and Pilsner malts.
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., Dubuque
Dimensional’s Gordonfest is a marzen-style beer named in honor of Gordon, a yellow lab from Cascade who sired 399 puppies.
Made with German malt and hops, the brew has a bit of “roastyness and toastyness,” taproom manager Bart Frederick said.
Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St., Dubuque
One of the main beers on tap at Jubeck New World Brewing is a marzen-style Oktoberfest, co-founder Jay Jubeck said.
Jubeck also is offering several new drinks, including a peaches and cream ale made from Convivium Urban Farmstead peaches and a dunkel made with Iowa hops and malts from Cascade.
Deb’s Brewtopia, 106 Cedar St., Elkader, Iowa
Owner Deb Winter has a lineup of German-inspired beers available, including a weddingfest/Oktoberfest, barrel-aged rye bock and schwarzbier and several pilsners.
“We’ve had them on tap for the last month and they love them all,” Winter said.
It’s the time of year for German beers, but the schwarzbier and rye bock are new offerings at Deb’s Brewtopia.
Franklin Street Brewing Co., 116 S. Franklin St., Manchester, Iowa
Franklin Street began brewing and aging Franktoberfest this summer.
The marzen-style beer is brought out every year. Co-owner Chad Sands said that it is one of his
favorite beers that the brewery
does.
“It’s a great beer to celebrate the chilling of the air and the arrival of the fall season,” Sands said in an email.
Maquoketa (Iowa) Brewing, 110 S. Main St.
Maquoketa Brewing’s Oktoberfest brew is a Bavarian marzen that’s “copper in color, rich and malty,” co-owner Mark Lyon said in an email.
The brew was introduced Sept. 18 to coincide with Maquoketa’s annual Maqtoberfest. It is made with Munich and Pilsner malts and imported German hops.
River Ridge Brewing, 303 S. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa
River Ridge will be releasing an Oktoberfest and a seasonal beer on Saturday, Oct. 16, for the brewery’s fifth anniversary celebration.
“Marzen Chronicles is a marzen … sort of,” co-owner Kelly Hueneke said in an email.
Based on some recent experimentation, the brew is created from a fast-fermenting yeast strain. It has a “biscuity malt-forward loveliness,” according to Hueneke.
Also on tap will be Grandpa Al’s Pumpkin Ale, named for the garden where the pumpkins and squash were grown.
The medium-light bodied pumpkin ale has a touch of sweetness and spice.
Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa
Textile’s Oktoberfest brews include a marzen and a festbier.
Though the marzen is the common Oktoberfest style, festbiers also are served at the Munich festival.
The festbier is a lighter, pale-colored lager, owner Tom Olberding said.
Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Galena Brewery’s Oktoberfest marzen lager has a medium-full body.
Also on tap are a variety of seasonal offerings such as Thirsty Squirrel, a nut-brown ale with honey-glazed pecans; Nitro Coffee Milk Stout, with coffee from Galena Roasters; an American brown ale called Toffee Ted; and a tart Berliner weisse called Witch’s Apple.
Highway 20 Brewing Co., 113 S. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.
The Highway 20 Oktoberfest line-up of German beers was released Saturday.
In addition to the traditional festbier and Oktoberfest marzen, the brewery will have a kellerbier and a hefeweizen.
The kellerbier is amber, with a taste that is more malty, bready and spicy than the traditional German lager, owner Brian Staron said.
The brewery also will have two more fruity German options, a strawberry berliner weisse and a watermelon gose.