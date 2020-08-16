Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
4. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
5. Luster, Raven Leilani, FSG
6. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
7. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
9. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
11. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell, Random House
12. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
13. The Death of Vivek Oji, Akwaeke Emezi, Riverhead Books
14. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
15. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey, Ecco
10. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S
11. True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Toobin, Doubleday
12. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
13. Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink, Sean Hannity, Threshold Editions
14. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking
15. The Answer Is ..., Alex Trebek, S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
8. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
9. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
10. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
11. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
12. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
13. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
14. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage
15. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
3. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
6. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
7. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
8. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
10. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
11. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
12. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
13. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
14. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
15. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
4. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
5. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Dell
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
8. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
9. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson, Puffin
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. This Is My America, Kim Johnson, Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
9. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
10. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
11. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. All American Boys, Jason Reynolds, Brendan Kiely, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
13. They Wish They Were Us, Jessica Goodman, Razorbill
14. The Black Kids, Christina Hammonds Reed, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness, Anastasia Higginbotham, Dottir Press
6. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
7. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
8. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
11. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster (BYR)
12. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)
13. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
14. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
Children's Series
1. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, New in Series: Midnight Sun (9780316707046)
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop