Like all theaters in the tri-states, Rising Star Theatre Company was hit hard by the pandemic. But going with the flow is what artists often do best, and Rising Star was no exception.
“Last year during the pandemic, we had some online options,” co-founder Megan Schumacher said. “We did camps for (younger) students, but nothing really for high schoolers or adults. Traditionally, we do three shows a summer.”
As the world returned to a semblance of semi-normalcy, Rising Star performers were eager to get back on stage. But it wasn’t as easy as simply raising the curtain and putting on a show.
“Production costs stay the same no matter what, but when you’re operating half a house because of social distancing, it’s really hard to break even,” Schumacher said. “And lumber, which we need a lot of to build sets, is very expensive right now. So rather than doing separate shows ‘like we normally would’, our solution was a cabaret-style show. We wanted to give everyone an opportunity to perform.”
“Rising Star Revue” will feature more than 20 local performers of all ages. The revue will be performed tonight and tomorrow night. Featuring familiar songs from hit musicals like “Guys and Dolls,” “Into the Woods,” “Grease,” “Waitress,” “West Side Story” and more, the cast will present solos, group numbers and full cast performances.
Schumacher said this is the first time Rising Star has put on a cabaret-style show. The audition process and song selections for the program were a bit different than with a normal production.
“This was a great chance to give some people some featured parts,” Schumacher said. “Normally, you’re looking for people who can perform a certain part or sing specific songs. This was wide-open to let everyone perform. We didn’t even pick songs until people auditioned, and then we chose the song for the performer, rather than the other way around. It was a lot of fun.”
The revue will feature a wide range of songs from old-school musicals to newer shows. Schumacher said the cabaret-style format has allowed Rising Star to perform songs from big musicals that might prove too expensive for Rising Star to produce a full-scale production.
“Some of them are oldies but goodies. Some are songs we’ve done from past shows. Some are totally new,” she said. “The beauty of doing a cabaret-style show like this is it gives us the opportunity to do whatever we want. We might never get to do ‘Guys and Dolls’ because it’s a huge show, but we can do ‘Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat’ from the show. The same with ‘West Side Story.’ It’s a huge show, but we love those songs. And there’s something for everybody.”
Rising Star survived during the pandemic thanks to supporters who didn’t want to see the theater go under.
“We’re so lucky to have been supported by our donors and sponsors during the pandemic,” Schumacher said. “And by some funding and grants as well.”
Schumacher, musical director Michael Banwarth and the cast and crew have been preparing for “Rising Star Revue” for four weeks.
“We have the best time rehearsing,” Schumacher said. “I’ve missed these people. It’s so good to be back in a room with a lot of people who want to create something beautiful and magical together. It’s a breath of fresh air after being away for so long.”
Schumacher guaranteed that audiences are in for an evening of great music, dancing and talent.
“It’s going to be highly entertaining,” she said. “It’s going to be a great night.”