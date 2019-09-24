Play: “Murder on the Orient Express”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 4-13.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for those younger than 18. Group pricing is available for 12 or more. Tickets are available by calling the Grand Opera House box office at 563-588-1305 or by visit thegrandoperahouse.com. Box office hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Synopsis
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The train is full for that time of the year, but by the morning, it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed multiple times and his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer in case he or she decides to strike again.
Tidbits
- “Murder on the Orient Express” is one of Agatha Christie’s most well-known mysteries. Beginning as a best-selling novel, it has been turned into a movie, a video game and a play.
- It features a cast that includes a Russian princess, a Hungarian countess, a Scottish colonel, a Swedish missionary and a Belgian detective.
- The play, adapted by Ken Ludwig, marks the first show of the Grand Opera House’s 2019-2020 season and aims to get audiences into the Halloween spirit.
Quotable, from director Doug Donald
- “The play is that classic ‘who done it?’ tale, where you try to put out clues without hitting the audience over the head with it.”
- “There are 11 in the cast, including Edward Henry as Hercule Poirot — probably one of her most famous characters, and in fact, the first detective character she created in her first novel. Mike Link plays Bouc, who runs the railroad and is a friend to the detective in helping him solve the crime. It also stars Dan Haggerty, Lori Kieffer, Jess Demaria, Karen George, Melissa McGuire ... it’s a long list. There is a lot of experience on stage.”
- “The process and working with this cast has been very nice. The biggest challenge has been how you stage a play on a train, which is why I think it took so long to re-create this story as a play. The Grand is one of the early groups to stage it. (Technical Director) Tracey Richardson has come up with a wonderful set design that can accommodate having people in a single railroad compartment or a dining car. The other challenge is finding a cap for the 1930s style of acting. It’s not over-the-top, but it’s a little bit bigger than the style you see on stage today. The cast has been very willing to work with it.”
- “Since I retired from directing theater at Loras, I have had opportunities to do more things out in the community. I’ve done two other Agatha Christie plays — “The Mousetrap” and “And Then There Were None.” I enjoy tackling those kinds of plays. They’re not plays that are going to change the world or give you another perspective, but they give you a wonderful sense of escapism for a couple of hours — especially in this play, where you have a glamorous train getting stuck in the snow in the mountains and five to six different accents the cast has to master.”
- “I think the production is clever and fun, and it’s a great script. The strength of the cast adds to that. I hope that audiences just have a good time. Sometimes, we tend to shortchange that in our society in favor of something more serious. I love doing a serious piece of work as well, but sometimes, that ability to escape to a dark place, forget your troubles, smile, have a laugh and figure out who the bad guy is is all you need. And this play offers the ultimate theater experience.”