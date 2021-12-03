The “Ghostbusters” series gets its official third installment with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
Set 32 years after “Ghostbusters II”, the Spengler family moves to a small town in Oklahoma. After inheriting a spiritually active residence, family members uncover their familial past — as well as a grave supernatural threat.
The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and some surprise cameos along the way. The film is directed by Jason Reitman.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” honors the original films with a warm and familiar core. While it has bursts of creativity, the bustin’ mostly feels like classic “Ghostbusters” lore.
Reitman’s father Ivan directed the original films. Jason Reitman provides a gritty color palette and distinct rural setting that stands far apart from the original Manhattan setting.
Nevertheless, the classic musical themes are present as ever. There’s plenty of callbacks to the originals, although I’d say that they can occasionally be overbearing.
The cast is excellent across the board, though Grace and Rudd are the standouts. Grace’s character, Phoebe, is a young science aficionado who uncovers the Ghostbusters legacy during the course of the film. Her dry sense of humor and passion for science make her a lovable and endearing protagonist. She really steals the show.
The relationship between Grace and her summer school teacher, played by Rudd, is just as endearing. Rudd carries his usual charisma, humor and likability in this role. He often nerds out over the Ghostbusters tech with Phoebe and her friends. Scenes where he and Phoebe test-run the ghost traps are a heap of fun to watch.
Coon portrays a conflicted mother figure to Phoebe caught in financial distress and family issues. The dynamic between her and Grace is one of the best realized relationships of the film. Their relationship to Ramis’ Egon also is played out in rather heartwarming execution.
The film’s second act slows down a bit. The story ventures into some generic supernatural territory at times. The strict adherence to plot points of the original wears thin after awhile. Those hoping for totally fresh new villains or doomsday plots will be sorely disappointed. The fan-service teeters between fun and trite at times.
The movie manages to comes to life in its third act. While still playing the nostalgia card quite heavily, the climactic battle is well executed. The incorporation of original cast members feels natural. The banter between the actors is as funny and snappy as it was three decades ago.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” doesn’t reinvent the wheel. As an innocent dose of Ghostbuster nostalgia, the film manages to be a fun time despite some rough patches. The change in setting and visual look are appreciated, even though the film re-treads plot points and jokes too much.
The energetic cast make up for the shortcomings. Overall, Reitman does a nice job following in the footsteps of his father’s legacy with the franchise.
I give “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes. It’s now playing in theaters.