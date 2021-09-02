When it comes to toasting German and Slavic heritage, the tri-states knows how to raise its bier steins and kick up its heels in a spirited polka.
Throughout September and early October, several Oktoberfest celebrations will take place, featuring everything from wiener dog races to live German music, ample beer tasting, brat eating and activities for the whole family to take part.
Most events are making their return to the festival limelight after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of where you can get your German on and what each local festival will have on tap:
Blocktoberfest
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Where: Historic Millwork District, Dubuque.
Cost: Free.
Details: A block party with a German twist, from 11 to 4 p.m., check out the Blocktober Skate and BMX competition, with live music from High Five Sinners, The Struggle and Reggae Rapids taking place between noon to 6 p.m. From noon to 5 p.m., test your ax-throwing skills at BustinAxe, with beer yoga from 12:30 to 1 p.m., a tug of war from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and beer stein races from 2:30 to 3 p.m. From noon to 4 p.m., children can participate in henna tattoos, punk rock hairdos, STEM experiments, a mural painting, a bounce house, kids yoga, sidewalk chalking, balloon animals, fire truck tours, tropical plant coloring book pages from Planted and giant building blocks from Creative Adventure Lab. From 2 to 3 p.m., parents can sip on Oktoberfest beer releases from Jubeck New World Brewing, 7 Hills Brewing Co., Dimensional Brewing Co. and Backpocket Brewing. Throughout the day, attendees also can view a live mural painting.
More info:
Dubuque Oktoberfest
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Where: Q Casino and Hotel Back Waters Stage, Dubuque.
Cost: Free admission, with a suggested donation to benefit Camp Albrecht Acres.
Details: With food, drinks, games and other merriment taking place throughout the day, attendees also can enjoy live entertainment from the Guttenberg German Band, the Loras College German Band, the Americana Band and the Illuminate Dance Troupe from the University of Northern Iowa, which will offer polka dance lessons. There also will be a wiener dog parade and race and a stein-holding contest. Festivities will begin with the ceremonial marching of the keg.
More info: dbqoktoberfest.org
Maqtoberfest
When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Where: 100 block of South Main Street, between Platt and Pleasant streets, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: Free.
Details: The third annual event will include local vendors selling produce, baked goods and handcrafted items, as well as a sidewalk chalk art contest. Downtown businesses will offer promotions, and attendees can participate in activities such as a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts, and more. The evening will conclude with an outdoor concert on the Main Street stage.
More info: maqtoberfest.com
Guttenberg GermanFest
When: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25; 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Where: River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Cost: Free.
Details: Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Guttenberg GermanFest will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday with an open air market, a pork roast and brat dinner, a festival tent and “biergarten” and polka lessons. From 6 to 10 p.m., Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchman will take the stage. On Saturday, the celebration continues with a breakfast at Clayton Ridge School, a GermanFest 5K, lock and dam tours, traditional German dancing, wiener dog races, a homebrew contest and tasting, a sauerkraut contest and brat eating. Live music will take place from noon to 11 p.m., featuring the Guttenberg German Band, Carpe Diem, Beau Timmerman, the Love Handles and Your Mom. The event concludes on Sunday, with a 10:15 a.m. GermanFest worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Activities for children throughout the weekend will include inflatables and other rides, a barrel train, a rock climbing wall, games and more.
More info: guttenbergiowa.net/germanfest
Galena Oktoberfest
When: Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Where: Depot Park, Galena, Ill.
Cost: $10 for teens and adults. Ages 12 and younger are free.
Details: Now in its 14th year, the event will feature the ceremonial tapping of the keg, live music, wiener dog races, polka lessons and dancing, a bean bag tournament, a beer stein endurance contest, a bounce house and pumpkin decorating for children, and plenty of food and beer.
More info: galenalions.org/oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Prairie du Chien
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Where: St. Feriole Island Memorials Gardens, N. Fourth St., Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Cost: $2 button admission.
Details: Festivities will begin with a tapping of the keg party on Friday at Backwater Bar, as well as a euchre tournament at the Eagle’s Club. At 10 a.m. Saturday, a parade will kick off continuing events, including German food, live music featuring Live Wire and the Zweifel Brothers, Oktoberfest beers, a car and tractor display, bingo at Hoffman Hall, Hammerschlagen stein-holding, a disc golf tournament, a keg toss, Potosi Brewery’s rolling bar and activities for children. A large food tent also will be showing the Wisconsin Badger game.
More info: Facebook.com/ OktoberfestPrairieDuChienWi