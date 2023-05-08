Around 5% of U.S. kids and adolescents have consistently high blood pressure and as many as 18% have elevated blood pressure readings, according to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association published in its journal, Hypertension. That’s a formula for a slew of health problems — today and tomorrow.

According to the AHA, studies are revealing that when youngsters have high blood pressure it causes them to develop stiffer blood vessels and enlarged hearts — as kids — and that leads to the risk of serious (and premature) cardiovascular disease as an adult.

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is "The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow." Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.