The nearly floor-to-ceiling stained-glass windows of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque’s North End depict events that show up in many church spaces: The Sermon on the Mount, the Nativity and the Last Supper among them.
But visitors also will find scenes that are unlikely to be found in any other church — George Washington’s farewell address, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Bishop John Carroll and his cousin, Charles Carroll.
“John Carroll was the first bishop in the United States,” said Vince Meis, who has belonged to Sacred Heart since 1970. “His cousin, Charles Carroll, was the last surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence.”
Dick Vorwald, a lifelong member of the church, explained why Washington, who was an Anglican, was important to the church.
“He was pretty open-minded from a religious standpoint,” he said. “There was a lot of anti-Catholicism at that time. They would burn the Pope in effigy. And George Washington banned that practice.”
The stained-glass windows also highlight events and people in Iowa history, including Bishop Mathias Loras and Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, two important historical figures in Dubuque.
“One side (of the sanctuary) is U.S. history and the other side is Iowa history,” Vorwald said. “The top third of each window is the Old Testament, the middle is the New Testament and the bottom third are the historical events.”
A growing parishSacred Heart was founded in 1879 to serve the burgeoning Roman Catholic population in the North End. A church was built that could accommodate 1,100 people, but the parish soon found itself at capacity.
A new church was built and dedicated in 1888. The old church was converted to school classrooms.
“There were a thousand kids in the school when I went there,” Vorwald said. “Every family seemed to have five or six kids.”
Mode design, ancient methodIn 1950, then-pastor Monsignor J. Fred Kriebs and Monsignor Isidore J. Semper, a Loras College English professor, teamed up to design 21 new stained-glass windows for the church — 14 central windows, three choir windows and four sanctuary windows.
The Berlin, Wis.-based Conrad Pickel Studio received the commission for the project. The German-born Pickel had a growing stained-glass shop, and had just moved into a three-story space to accommodate additional business.
Pickel used mouth-blown antique glass in his work, a method dating back to medieval times. He liked it because it increased the refractive quality of the glass.
Frank Miller, who has belonged to Sacred Heart since 1966 and headed up the church’s renovation committee in 2000, explained the process.
“It’s not the usual stained-glass where it’s painted on the glass,” he said. “They take molten glass and blow it into a box, with the color already in the glass. Then they remove the box and can break up the glass to create the pieces.”
Meis added that other methods of creating the blown glass also were used.
“Sometimes they blew it onto a flat surface,” he said. “They could get a bigger sheet of glass that way.”
Renovation and restorationBlue is a dominant color in Sacred Heart’s sanctuary, and it was one of Pickel’s favorites. His trademark color, “Pickel blue,” a soft cobalt with gray undertones, can be found throughout the windows, along with jewel tones of purple, red, gold and green.
During the renovation, Miller said the painters asked if they could repaint the trim around the windows.
“The blue (paint) they used was their choice,” Miller said. “It really brings out the colors in the stained-glass. We had people come into the church after the renovation and say, ‘Oh, you put in new windows.’ No, it’s just how well that paint around the windows works.”
The old, the new and the ‘mistakes’Stained-glass artists would sometimes hide Easter eggs, also known as purposeful mistakes, in their designs. Since stained-glass often wasn’t signed, it was the artist’s way of putting a stamp on their work.
“We’ve found what we think are a few of them,” Vorwald said. “There is a book in the window with Mary, and of course, at that time there weren’t printed books. In another window, a Native American has a beaded belt, but at the time depicted in that window, it’s too early for beads. So we think the artists put a purposeful mistake in every window.”
Round windows above the sanctuary are original to the church and weren’t part of the mid-century stained-glass collection.
“Those were saved from the old church,” Meis said. “They were given in memory of the first five pastors.”
Paintings by Clotilde “Lottie” Brielmaier, a Wisconsin artist known for her church murals, and Joseph Walter, a Dubuque portrait artist who often took church commissions, adorn the ceiling and walls of Sacred Heart.
The circular ceiling paintings done by Brielmaier have an unusual feature.
“They’re not painted on plaster, like you’ll find in most churches,” Miller said. “She painted them on canvas and then they were put up and framed.”
The total cost for the windows, which were completed in 1953, was $30,000.
A miraculous purposeful mistakeOn the right side of the sanctuary, the first window closest to the altar is one that depicts the church and school of Sacred Heart. Diagonally from the window is a wall sculpture of Christ on the cross.
Whether by happy accident or purposeful mistake, the stained-glass building is reflected each day on the feet of Christ.
“At eight o’clock in the morning,” Vorwald said. “The way the sunlight hits that window, a reflection of the church is right there. I don’t know if that was on purpose or not, but it’s pretty amazing.”