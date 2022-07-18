If your birthday is today: Incorporate the things that make you happy into your everyday routine. Living, learning and laughing will encourage you to be accepting of others. It's time to take responsibility for your own happiness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Check out something that interests you, and get insight into what can push you to follow your heart. Personal growth is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let changes others make put you in a precarious position. Anger and distress are wastes of time. Put your energy where it will do you good.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set your sights on what matters to you most. Step outside your comfort zone to help resolve a money or health matter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take better care of yourself and those you love. Proper diet and not taking on more than you can handle will play in your favor. Strength and determination will be key.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a creative stab at something you want to pursue. Let your mind wander. Be tight with your cash and avoid shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't be afraid to make changes that encourage you to do things you enjoy. Home improvements will improve your finances.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Communicate and you'll discover how to get what you want without a fight. Call on experts to help break down options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take another look at what's happening around you and recognize where you fit. Don't adopt changes others make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your life simple, and you'll avoid wearing too many hats and running in circles. Make decisions tailored to suit your needs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stability is required if you plan to accomplish your goals. Listen to your inner voice. Look at the long-term effects of your actions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Get fired up and make your mark. Don't wait for someone to beat you at your own game. Turn your home into a sanctuary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Communication can get you in trouble if you aren't explicit about your feelings. Putting up a pretense will make life difficult when an opportunity pops up that requires credibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.