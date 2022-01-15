SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a pair of events on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“Praying with Winter Skies,” a virtual workshop, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Presenter Pat Pintens will share her appreciation of the winter sky as she reflects on the words of a ballad from the Appalachian region, “I wonder as I wander out under the sky.”
Pintens is a presenter and spiritual director at Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center in Arbor Vitae. She has served parishes in a variety of positions and holds master’s degrees in theology and Christian spirituality.
The fee is $20 per person, and the registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 3, by calling 608-748-4411 or by visiting www.sinsinawa.org/
moundcenter.
“Sacred Land-Wild Church: St. Brigid/Imbolc” will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. The outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time and draws on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar and the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements.
Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will facilitate. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted.
“Native Americans in the Driftless: A 13,000-Year Story,” an online workshop, will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Archeologists Danielle Benden and Ernie Boszhardt will present a 13,000-year history of Native Americans in the Driftless Area, based on their work in the region. They are co-owners of Driftless Pathways and specialize in public archaeology and museum consulting.
They have experience in Wisconsin archaeology, with a focus on the unglaciated Driftless Area. Their research has covered topics ranging from the arrival of Native Americans at the end of the Ice Age to effigy mounds and the introduction of farming, as well as regional rock art.
They also have authored or co-authored articles and books on the Native American heritage of the landscape, including “Twelve Millenia: Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Valley” and “Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest.”
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, by contacting 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.