If the winter doldrums are starting to creep in, sometimes there’s nothing like a good movie to help shake them off.
Though its annual festival won’t take place until Wednesday-Sunday, April 22-26, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival organizers will host a winter film series beginning this month, with two additional screenings planned in February and March.
Kicking off on Thursday, Jan. 30, the series will explore cause-related topics brought to the forefront courtesy of three documentaries. Filmmakers also will be in attendance for
question-and-answer sessions following each of the screenings, which are free to attend.
The series was sparked by films shown by JDIFF organizers during the winter months the previous two years.
“Two Januaries ago and as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the film festival partnered with a human trafficking organization in town to screen the film ‘I’m Still Here’ on the subject and that had been shown at the festival the year before,” said Sarita Koneru, a board member with JDIFF. “Susan (Gorrell, Executive Director of JDIFF) and I started thinking about creating a film series that would focus on awareness and education pieces.”
The first series of screenings took place January through March 2019, featuring films that had been shown in prior years at JDIFF and focused on themes such as restorative justice, among other social issues.
This year, the films slated for winter series screenings will tackle everything from human trafficking in Iowa to the environment and health, with the audience afforded a rare opportunity to converse with the masterminds behind each.
“A huge part of it is people being able to watch the documentary and then being able to talk with the filmmaker about how they went about making it and what it was that interested them in the first place,” Koneru said. “I think there is enough variety, too, that there will be something that will appeal to everyone. No one will leave feeling as though they didn’t learn something.”
It’s also an entry point to the larger film festival, which Koneru admitted can feel intimidating to some patrons.
“There are so many films, a lot of people don’t know where to start and aren’t able to see everything they want to see,” she said. “So, this is a great way for people to get into it, to take in a message and to learn something they might not have known about.”
Gorrell agreed, saying that the winter film series also fulfills the mission of the festival.
“(Our mission is) to not only show independent films for entertainment but also to educate and support cause-related films,” she said. “This annual series screens the best documentaries from the previous festival year and allows the audience to meet the filmmaker and discuss the cause that was highlighted in the film. Education, entertaining and informative. Leading up to the festival, the winter film series highlights what JDIFF is all about.”
Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 30: “Gridshock.” In another nod to January as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the documentary aims to shed light on the issue in Iowa.
Directed by Vanessa McNeal, a Quad City native and survivor of sexual violence who began venturing into film in 2017, “Grid Shock” is having what the filmmaker calls an “actional impact” as it’s screened in cities across the country.
“Topics like this one, I’m very passionate to talk about,” McNeal said. “There is not much accurate education on this issue. People need to understand that it is happening in their own backyard — even in Iowa. That’s why it was important to shine the spotlight on some place smaller, to show that it can happen anywhere.”
McNeal said her hope is that local audiences come away from the film equipped with the right information on how they can help prevent these crimes.
“It shocks and disturbs people to see,” she said. “There are a lot of misconceptions about sex trafficking. A lot of people think of it as something you have to be kidnapped into, but it doesn’t usually happen that way. It usually happens within the context of a relationship. I’m excited about the opportunity to help audiences learn and to share the truth with people.”
Thursday, Feb. 27: “Decoding the Driftless.” In another documentary, director Gregory Howe, of La Crescent, Minn., takes viewers on an adventurous tour through a slice of land known as the Driftless Area — a region in southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and the northwestern corner of Illinois.
The area escaped the flattening effects of glaciation during the last ice age, which left behind deeply carved river valleys, scenic bluffs and unique ecological system where areas like the tri-states are known.
It’s also an area Howe has long loved calling his backyard.
“I grew up here,” Howe said. “As a kid, I was very connected to nature and curious about it. I liked knowing how everything worked.”
That curiosity led Howe to studies in biology, geology and chemistry. He went on to a career as a scientist and educator. Yet, just about everywhere he turned, he met people who lived in the Driftless Area and knew surprisingly little about it.
“I was a big fan of nature shows on public television, but I wondered why no one had ever made one about this area,” Howe said. “It’s one of the most uniquely interesting areas in the world.”
Connecting with the Mississippi River Valley Conservancy, Howe and others set out to create a pilot film. After its success, they knew they’d have to follow with a feature-length offering. The result, in collaboration with cinematographers who have shot nature films all over the world, screened at JDIFF last year.
“It’s shot in what’s known as an experiential documentary,” Howe said. “It uses camera angles that make the viewer feel as if they’re there. So, when we’re flying through the air, going underground to see a huge underground river or hanging from ropes off of giant cliffs to find falcon nests, you feel like you’re right there in the action.”
The documentary has cleaned up on the film festival circuit, earning accolades for Best Documentary and Best Cinematography in Los Angeles, New York and London. However, Howe remains the most thrilled to be able to share more about the area with its inhabitants.
“It’s kind of cool that people from all over the world are interested in our area,” he said. “But in our area, people are hungry to learn more about its ancient history and what currently remains so rare.”
The film’s primary objective is to raise awareness surrounding the conservation of the area, something Howe also hopes to achieve through his nonprofit organization, Sustainable Driftless.
“If we don’t care about it and don’t encourage people to connect with it — especially youth — we won’t have it,” he said. “And we’re found this film is really moving the needle.”
Thursday, March 19: “Love Always, Mom.” The third documentary, by director Tricia Russo, offers a personal and chronological examination of her battle with stage four cancer and her simultaneous struggles to start a family.
The 2017 film went on to net accolades the following year at the Bentonville Film Festival, the Catalina Film Festival and the Maryland International Film Festival. It screened at JDIFF last year.
“I think my ‘ah ha’ moment came while I was seeking help following the emotional and mental impact of treatment and going through what I was going through at such a young age,” Russo said of documenting the turmoil she faced with the breast cancer that had metastasized to her brain, as well as infertility. “I just remember wanting a camera in the room when I was finding out what my options were. My family plan would have to be revised. But in learning about the possibilities and my resources, I realized that I probably wasn’t alone. It was like being shown a bright light in a dark tunnel.”
It also became a kind of “art therapy” for Russo, who studied film and worked as a creative executive with Miramax when she was diagnosed eight years ago. A year later, she learned that the cancer had spread. The average life span for such a diagnosis is three to four years.
Russo’s latest brain scans reveal “no evidence of disease.” She and her husband, Greg, also are proud parents to Grayson, 3.
“I’m so happy to be an anomaly,” Russo said. “Rather than being an anomaly though, I hope that we can be a small part of changing this statistic by funding metastatic breast cancer research.”
The impetus to pick up her camera for “Love Always, Mom” provided a newfound sense of healing for Russo and, more importantly, purpose.
The latter is precisely why Russo and her family are eager to return to Dubuque to continue inspiring in others, in addition to building community and conversation surrounding the film.
“This film raises awareness for metastatic breast cancer and fertility issues while speaking to a general audience about life,” she said. “How do we live our best lives in the face of life’s challenges?”
Russo’s nonprofit, which produced the film, The Cyan Gray Hope Foundation, will donate all proceeds to metastatic breast cancer research and to a family building grant planned to launch later this year.