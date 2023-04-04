Food allergies to everything from milk and eggs to shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts and sesame affect 16 million adults and four million kids in the U.S. And every year, 200,000 of them end up with emergency medical treatment because of an allergic reaction to food they ate. Forty percent to 50% of the time the response is severe, causing problems such as anaphylaxis, which triggers difficulty breathing, lack of blood flow to vital organs, and shock.
Why does that happen? One reason, according to the Food and Drug Administration, is that if you suspect you or your child has a food allergy and you go to the allergist to get a skin test to diagnose the condition, there’s a good chance you’ll get a (very risky) false negative. That’s because none of the allergenic extracts for the diagnosis of food allergy using a skin test have to meet a standard of potency! The result is that folks can get anaphylaxis after eating a food they were told was “safe.”
Recommended for you
As nuts (or peanuts) as that seems, the FDA is now saying if you think that a negative skin test result might be “off,” you should get a serologic test for peanut-specific IgE or a medically supervised oral food challenge to double check. (I’m thinking, “Get those tests under any circumstance so you know you have the right diagnosis from the start.”) And, if the tests come back positive, carry — and teach your buddies about — injectable epinephrine (an Epipen) so you or they can stop an anaphylactic reaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.