If your birthday is today: Call on those you trust to tell you the truth and give you sound advice. Keep your finances in order, and don't be tempted to buy things you don't need. Tenacity and creativity will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Explore the possibilities. Learn all you can before you invest time and money. Call on experts. Keep things simple and affordable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Walk away from negativity, manipulation and overindulgence. Love who you are and what you can accomplish. Ingenuity is necessary.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Consider what brings you joy. Fill your life with what makes you confident and optimistic. Don't make modifications to benefit others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do what you can to help others, but not at the expense of your health or financial well-being. Don't let professional worries disrupt personal relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Aim for security and stability in your life, while retaining the freedom to explore. Manifest your thoughts and desires.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Tally your financial situation and make changes that will help you save money. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Pay attention to how you use your skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A couple of domestic changes will impact your relationships. Think outside the box and hone your skills to suit what's trending. A partnership looks promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Too much of anything will get you in trouble. Avoid temptation and those who try to take advantage of you. Don't let anger take the reins.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't stop until you are happy with the results. It's up to you to find a way to bring about change. A financial gain looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Meet change head-on. Turn negatives into positives by using what's available to you.. Let your actions speak for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Share your feelings with those you need in your corner. A plan that offers something for everyone will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Work alone to avoid setbacks. Rearrange your day to accommodate your goals. A healthy lifestyle will boost your confidence.