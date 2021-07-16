More than 200 Iowa artists and art entities recently were named as the beneficiaries of $2.3 million in annual grant awards from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
More than 10% of that total — a $284,795 slice of the pie — will support creatives in Dubuque and surrounding communities including Sherrill, Rickardsville, Maquoketa and Strawberry Point.
According to City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant, it’s a welcome boost following the year of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw artists and arts organizations meet unprecedented hurdles.
Iowa’s arts, entertainment and recreation industry saw a decrease in 4,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Additionally, figures from Americans for the Arts showed that Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost nearly $50 million.
In a typical year, arts and culture employ more than 43,000 Iowans and account for 2.3% of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
“March 17, 2020, was the date Iowa’s museum, theaters, galleries, and live music venues were ordered to close due to COVID-19,” Petersen-Brant said. “Over the 12 months that followed, compared to the year prior, our arts and culture nonprofits have experienced a drop in revenue of at least $3.9 million. In addition to these nonprofits, our for-profit arts-based businesses, live music and entertainment venues, and independent artists and creatives experienced significant financial struggles.
“This investment from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the State of Iowa is a needed boost helping our creative and cultural sector recover. It’s also a demonstration of the vitality and diversity the arts, and the important role it plays in cultivating community vibrancy and contributing positively to our economy.”
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at how the grants break down for local creatives:
Recipients
244
The number of grants awarded to community initiatives and creative projects, arts and cultural organizations, artists, and historic preservation.
46
The number of Iowa counties represented in the award pool.
71
The number of Iowa communities benefiting from the grant awards.
58
The number of Iowa’s leading arts and cultural organizations designated as cultural leadership partners by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, a competitive process that takes place every three years. These partners receive operational support in recognition of their role as “community and cultural anchors that maintain high standards of excellence, generate tourism and support high-quality jobs,” according to a press release. Five Dubuque arts organizations were selected.
Arts and Culture grants
$1,632,495
The amount awarded to 192 projects across the state.
$10,000
The amount of one of five Iowa Artist Fellowships awarded. Dubuque artist Louise Kames was a recipient. The funding will support her mobile printmaking studio, in addition to professional development opportunities.
Film and Media grants
$164,870
The amount awarded to five Greenlight Grants for film and digital media productions that will be produced in Iowa.
History grants
$550,946
The amount awarded to 47 grant recipients by the State Historical Society of Iowa in support of research projects and historic preservation.
$30,000
The amount for the City of Dubuque to conduct an in-depth survey about local African American history from the 19th and 20th centuries, by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque for its wood window restoration project and by the Maquoketa Public Library for tuckpointing.
$25,000
The amount received by the Dubuque County Historical Society for its collections survey and planning project.
$5,000
The amount awarded to Friends of Lodomillo No. 4 Clayton County — Heritage Museum of the Knights in Strawberry Point for its school renovation.
Cultural Leadership Partners
$75,000
The amount awarded in operational support to five Dubuque arts organizations designated as Cultural Leadership Partners.
$10,000
The amount awarded to the Bell Tower Theater and the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
$15,000
The amount awarded to the Dubuque Museum of Art.
$20,000
The amount awarded to the Dubuque County Historical Society and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Resilience grants for nonprofits
$10,000
The amount awarded to the Colts Youth Organization for its expanded world percussion and steel drum initiative, to the Creative Adventure Lab for its Play Free(ly) program and to the Grand Opera House for its 2021-2022 performance season.
$5,000
The amount awarded to the Dubuque Chorale for its 50th anniversary concert.
$7,500
The amount awarded to Heritage Works for its Historic Activation program and to the Northeast Iowa School of Music in support of bringing back off-site programming.
$5,000
The amount awarded to Rising Star Theatre Company for summer youth programming.
$2,500
The amount awarded to Maquoketa Art Experience for its Artistic Sounds project and to the Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point for its oral history project and artifact video programs.
Resilience grants for artists
$5,000
The amount awarded to Dubuque artist Gail Chavenelle for her women’s art collaboration, “Diverse Voices,” and to Dubuque artist Petersen-Brant for her project, Mid-career Renaissance Amidst Iowa Craft Community.
$4,995
The amount awarded to Michael Breitbach, of Rickardsville, for “Live from the Mid-Week Market.”
$4,800
The amount awarded to Sherrill artist Jenna Lueck for social media consultant efforts.