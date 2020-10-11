Style meets convenience in this one-story layout.
A barn door hides the laundry room on the way in from the garage, with a handy drop zone ready to catch your boots and coats.
Skylights brighten the master suite and a porch. Work from home? A bedroom/study could be used as a handy office.
Just imagine hanging out at the kitchen island on a fall evening, prepping some fun seasonal snacks.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: tinyurl.com/y2yd4acu
Save 10% on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.