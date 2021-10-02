SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several events this month.
“Exploring the Parables of Jesus” will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, will explore parables and how they relate to life today. She has served as teacher and administrator and on the leadership team for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. She also has done retreat work throughout the United States, as well as New Zealand, Australia and France. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is noon Monday, Oct. 18.
Sister Christin Tomy, OP, will facilitate, “The ‘Doctrine of Discovery, the Catholic Church, and Native Americans: Exploring a Path toward Truth and Healing,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom. The event aims to help deepen participants’ knowledge and commitment to justice for Native communities. For several years, Tomy’s work has focused on land, food, faith and justice. She is working toward a master of divinity at Catholic Theological Union. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 19.
A pair of glass art classes, with artist Barb McKinlay, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23. Those attending will create a glass tray from 10 a.m. to noon and a glass bowl from 1 to 3 p.m. McKinlay will help design usable pieces of art glass using cut glass, pebbles, stringers and noodles. Included is a pendant/magnet or worry stone. Class materials will be supplied. The fee is $80 per person per class, and the registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 18.
"Natura Divina-Wild Church: All Hallows Eve" will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring the sacred time of All Hallows Eve and All Saints and All Souls. It draws on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar, as well as the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements. Attendees will meet inside the main entrance and proceed outdoors. Dress for outdoor weather. Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will facilitate. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted.