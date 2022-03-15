Play: “A Raisin in the Sun,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $19 for the general public; starting at $14 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated, and veterans; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $14. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
“A Raisin in the Sun” explores themes of family and dreams through the Younger family, a Black American family on the south side of Chicago mourning the loss of their patriarch, Big Walter. With his death comes a life insurance payout of $10,000 — a life-changing sum for the Youngers.
Tidbits
National Players brings to life the classic in hopes to inspire audiences to hold onto their dreams, no matter the difficulties they face.
The company is a self-contained and self-sustaining tour, meaning that the 10-member ensemble who act in the plays also serve as the tour’s stagehands, electricians, truck drivers, wardrobe crew and more.
It is a program of Olney Theatre Center, a professional, regional theater outside of Washington, D.C., in Montgomery County, Md.
Director Christopher Michael Richardson is a National Players alum. He has gone on to become an actor, director and teaching artist. Most recently, he was featured in “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical” at the Kennedy Center and “Gun and Powder” at Signature Theatre.
Richardson also is a 2020 recipient of the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities Fellowship Grant.
The performance part of UD’s Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program initiative.
Quotable,
from director Christopher Michael Richardson
“I hope audiences walk away from ‘Raisin’ with an understanding of how fraught dreams can be for families struggling against systemic racism. Even at Hansberry’s joyous conclusion, the Youngers and other families like them will have to continue fighting to keep their dreams alive. May their tenacity in the face of adversity inspire us all to boldly strive towards our own dreams and help others towards theirs along the way.”