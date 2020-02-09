“The Oscars,” 7 p.m. on ABC
From the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors the best films of 2019, with no designated host for the ceremonies for the second consecutive year. Among the competitive categories, “Joker” leads the field with 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and best director (Todd Phillips). Writer-directors David Lynch and Lina Wertmuller, plus actor Wes Studi, received honorary Oscars at last October’s Governors Awards, where actress Geena Davis received the Gene Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
“A Very British Romance With Lucy Worsley,” 7 p.m. on PBS
Historian Lucy Worsley explores the steamy and seductive history of British romance in this new two-part presentation, which concludes next week on the same night and time. In tonight’s opener, Worsley begins her exploration of love’s rituals in the Georgian age, when old rules of courtship were being rewritten. Past notions that marriage had as much to do with business as with romance began to fall away as men and women began to make their love matches. The novels of Jane Austen and other writers also had an effect.
“The Aquarium,” 7 p.m. on Animal Planet
This new docuseries explores daily activities at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere. In the premiere, “Slimy Is the New Fuzzy,” the aquarium dispatches a special team to Cape Town, South Africa, on a mission to help rehabilitate then release a group of African penguins into the wild. Meanwhile, back in Atlanta, a dive team installs a large shipwreck feature into an exhibit, partly to provide enrichment for the Aquarium’s sea turtle.
“Shahs of Sunset,” 8 p.m. on Bravo
Reza is at a crossroads in his life when he and his husband, Adam, might not be on the same page with a huge life decision as this hit reality series returns for season eight with the premiere “Naked Jenga and Afraid.” Reza also decides to mend fences with GG, even though she hasn’t made amends with Destiney for that ugly scene at the reunion. Elsewhere, Mike has found the love of his life and is telling anyone who will listen that his tomcat days are behind him.