Stepping in and out of the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque offers two experiences.
From the outside, its physical location on Asbury Road might appear small in stature. But from the inside, the theater has had an enormous impact on the local arts community.
This year has marked the 20th anniversary season of the Bell Tower — two decades that might not have come to fruition were it not for Artistic Director and Theater Manager Sue Riedel saying “yes” to a lunch invitation.
Tom Kane, co-owner of Fountain Park, which houses the Bell Tower, invited Riedel to that meeting, asking if she could “troubleshoot” a play a group had been trying to produce. Riedel agreed and managed to get the performance back on its feet, However, Kane would have more in store, asking Riedel to do “one more show.”
“Sue Riedel is like an angel from heaven,” Kane said.
Having spent the past two decades at the helm of the Bell Tower, Riedel has a mug on her desk that reads, “All I agreed to is lunch,” reminding her of that first meeting.
Today, the curtains rarely opening to anything but a full house, as Riedel continues with “one more show.”
The theater produces five plays and musicals as part of its annual subscription series, in addition to two musicals for its free summer program for youth.
It also hosts special events, such as Guys and Ties improv, helping to draw performers and patrons to experience live theater.
“In the beginning, I used to have to call people up to come to a play,” Riedel said. “Not anymore.”
A legacy in local theater
A graduate of Clarke College — now University — Riedel began her career as a speech and theater teacher at Dubuque Hempstead High School, before establishing the Barn Community Theater in 1972, based out of a remodeled barn near Dubuque’s Flora Park.
In 1986, she became theater manager of Dubuque’s Grand Opera House, serving for 15 years, in addition to helping establish the Dubuque Fine Arts Council with Ruth Nash.
She also served on the Iowa Film Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Economic Development and chaired the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Film Advisory Board, enabling her to be a key player in the making of several films in the area, including “Take This Job and Shove It” and “Field of Dreams.”
After stepping away from the Grand, she believed she’d be entering retirement. However, since taking on her role at the Bell Tower, the theater has continued to grow in not only its programming but also in staff and community reach.
In 2005, Operations and Marketing Manager Miki Robinson came aboard as one of the first full-time employees. A few months later, it launched its first youth program.
The momentum didn’t stop there.
The Bell Tower sold 110 season tickets in its first year before topping off at roughly 800 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater seats 174.
Niche programming, youth opportunities
The Bell Tower has become known for its performances of original works.
“(The theater) supports artists who are writing, as well as performing, by choosing to showcase only original plays and works never before seen in and around Dubuque County,” Riedel said. “Quite often, we’re the premiere performance.”
The theater also is one of the few live community-based performance organizations that compensates performers of its subscription series shows.
The plays and musicals aren’t only original but often comedies as “life’s been pretty serious,” Riedel said. “And people like to laugh.”
Along with performances highlighting adults, the Bell Tower also offers opportunities for youth.
Launching its first program, Kids-for-Kids, in 2005, and its summer youth program the following year, the Bell Tower has been bringing the arts to the next generation for 17 years.
The programs have had a lasting effect on “graduates,” who often go on to perform in the Bell Tower’s adult casts or return with their children for the youth programs.
Kaley Rigdon, a local actress who got her start performing in the Bell Tower’s youth program, said it’s something she hopes to share with her children.
“I hope to see my daughter under the stage lights,” Rigdon said.
COVID-19’s impact
The live performance industry was hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were the first to close, last to open,” Robinson said. “No one stepped foot in this building except for me and Sue for five months.”
During that time, the theater hosted performances via Zoom. When the Bell Tower reopened, social distancing mandates crippled the theater, as it limited capacity.
“There are 174 seats,” Robinson said. “We took it down to 65 for a year and a half.”
Now back at full capacity, Robinson said conditions seem to be returning to normal.
“However, without a doubt, our biggest problem now is getting people back off their couches,” she said.
Youth classes also have rebounded from the pandemic.
“Our kids classes are full again,” Riedel said. “And the theater will soon open its curtains to another full house.”
“Theater will never go away,” Robinson added. “Because there’s something about a collective experience that just is not the same.”
