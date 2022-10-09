SHELL ROCK, Iowa — Author Linda Betsinger McCann will make several appearances in the tri-states this week, speaking about two of her books, “Prisoners of War in Iowa” and “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.”
McCann, a retired nurse who was raised in Waverly, Iowa, and now lives in Shell Rock, Iowa, has written 14 books, all of them concentrating on the Iowa history.
While she always had a passing interest in history, it was the curiosity of her grandchildren — P.J., Brianna and Caden — that sparked her journey as a nonfiction writer.
“When my granddaughters were younger, they’d spend part of their summers with me,” McCann said. “We would talk about area history and they always had questions I couldn’t answer, so I would have to do a little research.”
Through that research, she discovered she was related to the founder of Shell Rock, which led her to join the local historical society and write a couple of books as a member of that group.
“A publisher saw one of the books and asked if I would be interested in doing a series,” McCann said. “So that’s where it started.”
McCann said during her speaking engagements she has found many people who were unaware that World War II prisoners of war were housed in Iowa.
“They’re surprised by that,” she said. “What’s even more surprising is we’re in the fourth generation, now, and some of the families of guards and prisoners are still in touch with each other. I was in Algona (Iowa) and met the great-granddaughters of a guard who are in touch with the great-granddaughter of a prisoner. They had been to Germany and met, and they were so excited to visit people that they called their friends.”
McCann has two books awaiting release. One is on the working women of WW II — known as Rosie the Riveters — who took on the jobs left vacant by men who went to war. The second book, on the outbreaks of polio and how it affected Iowans, was another book inspired by her granddaughters.
“My granddaughters were in college by this time, and when COVID-19 hit, we talked about other epidemics,” she said. “So I did a book on polio over the shut-down. I was able to talk to a lady who had been in an iron lung. I talked to people I had known before who had had polio, and I never even knew it.”
McCann said personalizing history for people by writing about national or global subjects and events on a local level has proven to be a successful formula. Even her grandchildren have become history buffs.
“They would have all told you they don’t like history,” McCann said. “But they’ve kind of all fallen into it. One (of my granddaughters) is a teacher, and she’s been proofreading my books. The other studied graphic design, and she did the cover for the Rosie the Riveter book.”
McCann also enjoys being able to speak with people who have lived during the time she is writing about.
“I get to talk to people who have lived these experiences,” she said. “People enjoy these memories, and it’s really special to be able to pass them on.”
