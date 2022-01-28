Sorry, an error occurred.
The University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts will present a Winter Cabaret at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in Steffens Hall, Charles and Romona Myers Center.
The cabaret will be directed by Kristen Eby, head of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts.
Students will perform modern pop and musical theater music. A variety of desserts also will be served during the benefit that supports the UD music program.
Freewill donations will be accepted.
