“Trolls,” 7 p.m. on NBC
Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Two trolls embark on a journey to save fellow villagers.
“NCIS: Los Angeles,”
7 p.m. on CBS
“Let Fate Decide” Kensi and Deeks are under attack.
“LEGO Masters,”
7 p.m. on Fox
“Need for Speed; Super-Bridges” Cars and strong bridges are built.
“American Idol,”
8 p.m. on ABC
Contestants tackle solo performances.
“9-1-1,” 8 p.m. on Fox “Fools” A viral stunt goes haywire.
“SEAL Team,” 8 p.m. on CBS “Pattern of Life” The team interrogates a Yemeni family.