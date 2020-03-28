“Trolls,” 7 p.m. on NBC

Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Two trolls embark on a journey to save fellow villagers.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,”

7 p.m. on CBS

“Let Fate Decide” Kensi and Deeks are under attack.

“LEGO Masters,”

7 p.m. on Fox

“Need for Speed; Super-Bridges” Cars and strong bridges are built.

“American Idol,”

8 p.m. on ABC

Contestants tackle solo performances.

“9-1-1,” 8 p.m. on Fox “Fools” A viral stunt goes haywire.

“SEAL Team,” 8 p.m. on CBS “Pattern of Life” The team interrogates a Yemeni family.