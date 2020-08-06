The COVID-19 pandemic might have put a damper on events. But that hasn’t stopped a few local pottery artists from getting their hands dirty.
The Twenty Dirty Hands pottery tour — which would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this year — has been canceled. It was slated for Oct. 16-18.
The annual event offers an autumn weekend when art lovers can experience self-guided tours of local pottery galleries, meet artists, see live demonstrations and, most importantly, support local creative efforts.
However, despite the disruption, potters like Stephanie O’Shaughnessy have remained hard at work, exploring new ways to find potential homes for their works of art.
“We will greatly miss the crowds of pottery lovers but honor the desire for all to stay safe,” said the Galena, Ill., potter. “All of the potters are still actively creating new work in their private studios.”
O’Shaughnessy, who usually participates in art fairs throughout the summer, said she and others are doing whatever they can to make connections with patrons, whether it’s taking on more commissioned work, forging partnerships with other local arts organizations or establishing a more prominent online presence.
“One of the biggest challenges is that a lot of art fairs have been canceled, and that’s where many of us exhibit and sell our work,” she said. “So, some of our members are treading water financially. But we’re also trying to be resilient and creative. I think one of the good things to come out of the pandemic is that it has forced many of us to reinvent ourselves and to re-imagine how we can make connections.”
Delores Fortuna, another Galena potter who has been practicing her craft for more than 40 years, said COVID-19 has helped her embrace what the world online might have to offer.
“I usually sell a lot in person and spend the majority of my time traveling around the country,” she said. “When everything shut down, I had this ‘Oh my God’ moment. Because I am on the road so much, I had never done anything online.”
So, Fortuna opened a web-based store. Since then, she has completed a 10-piece dinner set for a couple in Minneapolis, with others around the country reaching out.
“It took about a month, and I worked with a local designer,” Fortuna said of her website. “But it has been really gratifying. I still enjoy the person-to-person contact at art fairs and talking to customers and sharing ideas. But in terms of sales and people being able to reach out and contact me directly, that’s been satisfying.”
She also has had time to take on projects she ordinarily wouldn’t have been able to complete with her rigorous art fair schedule, including establishing partnerships with other local arts organizations and exploring ways she can give back to her community through her work.
“Having soft deadlines has worked for me,” Fortuna said. “If I was traveling to an art fair in Portland, I’d have to take off a certain number of days to drive. I’d have to worry more about fitting in commissioned work and the days I’d have to make it and fire it. I’ve enjoyed not having as much pressure. And I like that it has forced a lot of us outside of our comfort zones to look for ways we can work together and find opportunities to give back.”
Richard Hess, also of Galena, said that while creating in the time of a global pandemic has been different for everyone, it has given him more time to “play.”
“I started playing with designs and stuff I didn’t have time for previously,” said the 82-year-old potter, who came to his craft at age 50. “I started making ceramic shoes and delivered a bunch of them to Iowa Artisans Gallery in Iowa City. They were a big hit. So, that’s been fun, and I’ve been enjoying that process. More than anything, I’m just trying to have fun as opposed to worrying about not having any money.”
While Hess is no longer active on the art fair circuit, he displays and sells the majority of his creations at art galleries — another avenue that has suffered a blow by COVID-19. Previous Twenty Dirty Hands pottery tours also would amount to several thousand dollars in revenue for Hess.
He also has decided to hop online.
“I always avoided an online presence,” Hess said. “I just felt that it would not sell as well because people need to hear the story and be present with the object. I’m also known for stylized horse creations which are difficult to ship. I’ve been really reluctant to do that, but we’re figuring it out. Maybe the new wave for potters is to get online.”
Maquoketa, Iowa, potter Tabitha Link is in the early stages of her career in art. The 24-year-old said that with the impact on art galleries due to COVID-19, she, too, has shifted more of her focus online.
“I’m kind of on the emerging side of the spectrum,” she said. “So, a lot of what’s happening now is changing the way I’m planning my career. It’s a period of adaptation.”
Link, who shares a studio with fellow potter Gary Carstens in Dubuque, said the one thing she believes a web presence won’t necessarily replace for newer artists is the opportunity to network and build relationships with potential customers in person — something Twenty Dirty Hands delivered.
“It was definitely something I looked forward to,” Link said of the event. “It was a great networking opportunity. Not being able to meet in person has been the biggest downfall. You can go online, but you need the customers in the first place. I’ve been able to spend a lot more time in the studio creating. But I do miss being able to talk to people.”
Information on Twenty Dirty Hands potters — including websites and social media sites — can be found at TwentyDirtyHands.com. There, patrons can view and purchase work, commission pieces, connect with artists and schedule studio appointments.
Next year’s pottery tour is planned for Oct. 15-17.