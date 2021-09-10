The fig tree has a place in the history of many cultures. Buddha is said to have achieved enlightenment in 528 B.C. while sitting under a fig tree. In Greek and Roman mythology, figs are sometimes associated with Dionysus/Bacchus, god of wine and drunkenness, and with Priapus, a frisky satyr. In India, the goddess Nirantali is credited with creating human’s tongues from the fluttering leaves of a fig.
In the 21st century, we credit the fig with packing a lot of nutrition into one 37-calorie, teardrop shaped package.
— One fresh fig provides 1.4 grams of fiber, a bit of nine important minerals, including magnesium and potassium, and vitamins from A through the Bs to C, K and more. Each fig also contains around 8 grams of sugar.
— 1.5 ounces of dried figs (around six) contains about 125 calories and 8% of your daily magnesium requirements, 7% of daily potassium and 6% of daily iron and calcium needs. Although six dried figs have about 24 grams of sugar (natural, not added), they also have around 17% of your recommended daily intake of fiber — and that slows down the effect of the sugar on your blood glucose level.
So figure out how to get some figs into your day: As a snack, a fresh fig sliced in half with a walnut on top provides energy and a flavor festival. Or try the Blueberry, Fig, Prune & Balsamic Dressing and “Addictive” Quinoa Salad recipes in Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.”