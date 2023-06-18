'Basically Incredible'

“Basically Incredible: Doing the Basics Consistently Leads to an Incredible Life,” by Matt Booth.

 Contributed

Certified speaking professional, keynote speaker and author Matt Booth has created a pretty incredible life for himself.

And with his book “Basically Incredible: Doing the Basics Consistently Leads to an Incredible Life,” he says it’s a life anyone can have if they choose it.