Certified speaking professional, keynote speaker and author Matt Booth has created a pretty incredible life for himself.
And with his book “Basically Incredible: Doing the Basics Consistently Leads to an Incredible Life,” he says it’s a life anyone can have if they choose it.
Booth, 52, was a teenager when he founded Elite Entertainment, a DJ business, after working as a DJ with another company for a few years. Like any good DJ, Booth became experienced at reading the crowd and acting as an MC.
During one wedding, a guest recognized Booth’s skill.
“He said, ‘You’re great on the microphone. Will you come and speak to my class of eighth graders?’” Booth said. “I said, ‘What would I talk about?’ He said, ‘I don’t care. I’ll see you on Tuesday.’ And that was the start of it.”
Booth surprised himself by enjoying that speech more than his DJ gigs.
“It was the juice (for me),” he said. “It’s like it was what I was made to do.”
Booth loved speaking so much, he didn’t even charge for it or realize that he could. He made more than 500 speeches to service clubs, churches, schools and any group that would listen.
“It was something I was really good at, and I wanted to to keep doing it,” he said.
When the Cedar Rapids Rotary Club called and wanted him to speak, he gathered up enough courage to ask to be paid $100. The club paid him $150.
“That’s how it all started and got rolling,” he said.
Booth, who grew up in Cuba City, Wis., lives in Dubuque with his wife, musician Joie Wails; sons Carter, 13; and Graham, 11. He makes 50 to 60 speeches per year, mostly to private corporations and clients, which make up about 60% of his speaking engagements. The rest are associations such as clubs, fraternal organizations and nonprofits.
“Basically Incredible” takes many of the points Booth often talks about in his speeches and makes them accessible for anybody who wants to explore self-discovery and personal development.
“In my head, I’ve been working on this book for 20 years,” he said. “Some of the same principles, strategies, tactics and ideas I use when I give speeches are in this book.”
“Basically Incredible” is an easy read that begins with the question “Do you want to be a vulture or a hummingbird?”
In other words, Booth says in the book’s first chapter, “... you can choose to find the positive or hunt for the negative.”
Vultures, the book says, focus on things like dirty dishes and clothes on the floor. Hummingbirds, on the other hand, realize the blessings of family, a roof over one’s head and food in the fridge.
“People say going back to the basics,” Booth said. “But I like to say go forward to the basics.”
Booth said people have gotten too far away from what works to keep us healthy and happy.
“We’ve been thinking outside of the box so much, we’ve forgotten what’s in the box,” he said. “The basics of communicating, the basics of taking care of your body and health, the basics of your spirit. When we take care of these things consistently, that leads to an incredible life.”
Those basics also include goal setting, common sense, managing your energy and direction, navigating negativity, diagnosing your needs and following through by making sure those needs are taken care of.
“Sometimes it’s great to slow down and just be with the people we love and not run around with our hair on fire,” Booth said. “That’s where you find the joy and success of an incredible life.”
“Basically Incredible” is available through online book retailers, and through Booth’s website at mattbooth.com. Kindle and hardcover versions also are available.